5 Over-the-Top Valentine's Day Dates Extravagant Enough to Be On The Bachelor 

Valentine’s Day is upon us this week, and coincidentally so is the next episode of The Bachelor (tonight at 8 pm ET on ABC). Inspired by some of the ridiculously romantic and extravagant dates that ABC’s hit show sets up for its cast (like bungee jumping off a cliff in New Zealand, to riding elephants into the sunset in South Africa), we’ve compiled a list of over-the-top dates around the globe to show your significant other your unabashed devotion. After all, nothing says love like an $11,000 couples heli-skiing trip complete with customized his and her skiis.
-
1. Peninsula Paris' Secret Rooftop Table
Wine and dine in the most romantic city in the world during a magical moment in a private hideaway, high over the rooftops of Paris. Sit at a single table for two on a private rooftop terrace while indulging in a gastronomic dinner under the stars (with the Eiffel Tower as your backdrop). A personalized butler service and bespoke wine pairing seals the deal. ($750 per person, peninsula.com).
-
2. Hollywood Roosevelt's "Love Is In The Air" Package
Book the Love is in the Air package and settle in with a suite-level room, a chartered 30-minute helicopter ride around the city, and a private in-room dinner with a butler. (from $2,140, hollywoodroosevelt.com).
-
3. Catalina Island's Love & Luxury Package
It begins with a private helicopter ride to Catalina, followed by a romantic hike and picnic in the mountains, but that's only where it begins. After working up a sweat, couples will be treated to a couples massage at Island Spa Catalina followed by a bottle of sparkling wine to enjoy on the gorgeous ocean view vista deck. Afterwards, challenge each other on Catalina’s newest outdoor activity, the Catalina Aerial Adventure (a ropes course to get your adrenaline up and test your skills) followed by cocktails at Descanso Beach Club and a romantic dinner at Avalon Grille, right in the heart of Avalon. (from $1560 per person, visitcatalinaisland.com).
-
4. Madeline Hotel's Couples Heli-Skiing
Snow bunnies will be obsessed with this romantic Telluride ski package; two nights in a 1-bedroom Residence, an en-suite dinner prepared by the Madeline’s Executive Chef William Nolan with an interactive cooking demonstration, breakfast in bed each morning, his & her custom Wagner Skis, and the best part--a private heli-skiing experience complete with an on-mountain picnic. ($11,000, aubergeresorts.com)
-
5. Hôtel de Crillon’s Valentine’s Day in Paris package
From a bespoke accommodations package to a flower-decorating workshop and decadent tasting menu for two, the Parisian hotel has everything you need to create a custom night of romance. Also enjoy his-and-her spa treatments, festive in-room amenities, and breakfast for two (prices vary, hotelcrillon.com).