The 10 Most-Pinned Travel Destinations in the World Will Make You Want to Pack Your Bags, Pronto

Are you sitting at your desk right now, not-so-subtly dreaming of vacation? You're not alone. Believe it or not, summer is almost over—even though it seems like it just started. So if you dropped the ball on planning a getaway, it's time to get it rolling. To supply a dose of travel inspo, we asked our friends at Pinterest for the most-pinned spots in the world. From the picturesque pink sand beaches of The Bahamas to New Zealand's magical caves lit with glowworms, here are the 10 places everyone is hoping to visit—and you should, too.
1. HARBOUR ISLAND, THE BAHAMAS
This idyllic island is known for its miles-long stretches of pink sand beaches and crystal clear water.
2. Plitvice Lakes National Park, Croatia
Nestled in the mountainous karst area of central Croatia, this large national park attracts up to one million visitors each year for its landscape of cascading lakes.
3. Lake Braies, Italy
Set against the backdrop of stunning mountain peaks, this emerald green lake is like something out of a fairy tale.
4. Waitomo Glowworm Caves, New Zealand
In case you didn't know, the glowworm is unique to New Zealand. Thus, thousands of the luminous insects light up these caves like stars in the night sky.
5. Bigar Waterfall, Romania
Situated in Southwestern Romania, this world-famous waterfall is one of the most unique in the world due to the specific way the water flows downward.
6. THE AZORES ISLANDS, PORTUGAL
This cluster of islands in the North Atlantic Ocean may have volcanic origins, but its lakes remain one of the country's most enthralling sites.
7. Trolltunga, Norway
Resting over 3,500 feet above sea level, this unbelievably scenic cliff over Lake Ringedalsvatnet is well worth the 10-hour hike.
8. Faroe Islands, Denmark
The subpolar climate may render the temps cool on this remote group of islands off the coast of Northern Europe, but the rocky waters provide a spectacular view.
9. Havasupai Falls, Ariz.
These blue-green waterfalls near a remote section of the Grand Canyon are the perfect place to relax and unwind after a long day in the sun.
10. JACOB'S WELL, TEXAS
To combat Texas's sweltering summer, cool off in this 12-foot-wide karstic spring—the largest underwater cave in Texas—or, if you're not up for the much-hyped dive, just snap a pic of your vantage point.