The 10 Most-Pinned Travel Destinations in the World Will Make You Want to Pack Your Bags, Pronto

Are you sitting at your desk right now, not-so-subtly dreaming of vacation? You're not alone. Believe it or not, summer is almost over—even though it seems like it just started. So if you dropped the ball on planning a getaway, it's time to get it rolling. To supply a dose of travel inspo, we asked our friends at Pinterest for the most-pinned spots in the world. From the picturesque pink sand beaches of The Bahamas to New Zealand's magical caves lit with glowworms, here are the 10 places everyone is hoping to visit—and you should, too.