13 Genius Cooking Gadgets That Will Save You a Ton of Time in the Kitchen

Cooking is all well and good—until it's 8 p.m. on a Wednesday night and you're simultaneously starving and hustling to mince and braise while your stomach growls louder than a freight train. In those moments, any tool that will shave minutes off dinner's estimated time of arrival is basically some Dumbledore-level magic. Short-on-patience chefs, take note: Magic is real, at least when it comes to kitchenware. These handy gadgets have the power to help you summon a meal more quickly than you could ever imagine. Here, 13 time-saving tools that will save dinner—and your sanity.