Is there Such a Thing as a Gorgeous Stapler? Yes!

After a visit to the National Stationery Show, I could fill two years worth of design obsessed columns or exercise some restraint and show you the one thing I was really blown away by, The Ellepi Klizia 97 Stapler. It's made in Italy, and the retro, fun stapler can handle up to a stack of 16 sheets. The powder-coated "whale" is available in over 10 colors. My fave is the special edition gold with matte black "whale."

VIDEO: Four Apps That make You Money While. . .

The Ellepi Klizia 97 stapler in gold is available at Amazon, $50.