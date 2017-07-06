In our increasingly digital world, it feels like the act of putting pen to paper becomes more of a rarity every single day. Classic traditions like sending hand-written thank you notes and invitations have been all but replaced by quick emails and text messages. But despite our growing tendency toward more instant modes of communication, there's still something to be said about receiving a thoughtful message on a beautiful piece of stationery. It's a mark of true sophistication!
RELATED: Stationery Ideas Similar to Pippa Middleton's Wedding Invitations
For over a century now, master crafters have been creating beautiful stationery for the likes of royalty, celebrities and those who just appreciate the finer things in life. From the intricate embossing to the precise borders and the breathtaking calligraphy, a chic stationery set is enough to get anyone in the letter writing spirit. These are the stationery brands celebrities love—and you will, too!
Watch: The Cost of Wedding Invites
-
1. Mrs. John L. Strong
This classic stationery company is beloved for its dedication to tradition. With a celeb client list that includes Sofia Coppola and Ina Garten (not to mention historical fans like the Reagans, Jacqueline Kennedy and Marilyn Monroe), the brand prides itself on their use of old world techniques like hand engraving every piece, hand bordering cards and hand lining envelopes.
Available at Mrs. John L. Strong | $95 for 12
-
2. Smythson
Victoria Beckham and Dita Von Teese are among the more modern lovers of this UK based stationery institution, but its legacy reaches as far back as 1887 with clients like the Maharajas of India, to Grace Kelly and Katharine Hepburn. With a product line that ranges from premium leather goods to intricately constructed stationery, there's something for anyone who appreciates the finer things in life.
Available at Smythson | $35 for 10
-
3. Dempsey & Carroll
Any brand that can garner the attention of Tom Ford and Oprah Winfrey is a winner in our book! Not only has this classic company been a staple in the world of social stationery for over 130 years, but they've also written the book on social etiquette and the art of the correspondence—literally. Their products are completely customizable and totally chic.
Available at Dempsey & Carroll | $845 for 100
-
4. Bernard Maisner
It's easy to see why the man behind this namesake brand is an internationally renowned calligrapher and stationer. The marriage of his intricate signature script and his artful use of color make this stationery truly unique. Celebrity clientele like Anna Wintour, Alicia Keys and Katy Perry think so, too!
Available at Bernard Maisner | $160 for 8
-
5. Connor
Timeless craft meets modern efficiency with this world famous Parisian stationer. Celebs like Matt Lauer and Blake Lively dig the more contemporary vibe here and while the unique pieces feature more whimsical designs, quality is still of the utmost importance—everything is skillfully engraved by master artisans in Paris.
Available at Barney's | $85 for 12
-
6. Sugar Paper
In Gwyneth we trust! The actress and luxe lifestyle guru is an outspoken fan of this L.A. based brand and it's easy to see why. Each piece is letterpress printed one by one on antique machinery. Add that signature pale pink and gold color scheme and you've got stationery that is just as adorable as it is timeless.
Available at Sugar Paper | $24 for 6