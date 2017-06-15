12 Things Your Dog Will Love This Summer

The summer months can be tough on dogs—unbearable heat, terrifying fireworks, house-shaking thunder, and pesky fleas and ticks. But they can also be exhilarating and filled with fun outdoor activities like hiking, swimming in the lake, and long walks on the beach.
Solve all your canine-related problems this season with a shopping list specifically suited to your four-legged family member. There's something here for every kind of pooch, no matter if they're a fashionable pup or an adventurous animal.
VIDEO: The Cost of Adopting Your Fur-Ever Friend
1. Dog Bowl Water Bottle
Instead of packing both a water bottle for yourself and a dog bowl for your dog, bring this two-in-one bottle to keep both you and Fido hydrated on long walks and hikes.
Uncommon Goods | $15
2. Rattan Round Basket Pet Bed
This indoor-outdoor pet bed will be the perfect spot for your pup to curl up next to you out on the patio. Additionally, the chic rattan look will blend in seamlessly with the rest of your outdoor furniture.
Iconic Pet | from $131
3. Quantum Dog Leash
This multi-functional leash can actually be used six different ways—as a six-foot leash, a three-foot training leash, an easy tether, a two-dog leash, courier-style, and perhaps most useful, belt-style for long hands-free runs and hikes with Fido.
Kurgo | $25
4. Insect Shield Premium Dog T-Shirt
It may seem too hot out in the summer for your dog to wear a t-shirt, but this one is useful if you live in a super buggy climate. This shirt is treated with a process that tightly binds a formula to fabric fibers, offering protection from ticks, mosquitos, and other biting insects. It's completely odorless and totally safe for both pets and humans.
Brookstone | $25
5. Tagalong Wicker Bicycle Basket
If you have a smaller canine with a lot of patience, this adorable wicker basket is not only a fun accessory to carry back groceries from the store, but also a comfy way for your pup to go on long bike rides on the boardwalk with you. Just beware, you are almost guaranteed to be stopped by passersby oohing and ahhing at your adorable four-legged friend!
Hayneedle | $47
6. Seaside Summer Life Preserver Toy
On-theme and adorable, this toy life preserver will keep your dog busy for hours! Pack it in your beach bag, and use it as a frisbee at the park or on the sand.
Petco | $8
7. Pet Tipi
This tipi will keep your pup out of the sun and will be an excellent talking point amongst guests at your barbecues.
AHA | $249
8. 'Cuddly-Coat' Dog Grooming Shampoo
Cult-favorite beauty brand Kiehl's has come out with a shampoo and conditioner for our furry friends! The cleansing soap-free formula will leave your pup feeling clean and smelling of lavender after a day romping in the lake or playing in the backyard.
Kiehl's | $17
9. Bone-Shaped Pool
This bone-shaped heavy-duty pool will keep your pup cool during the dog days of summer (pun intended).
One Dog One Bone | $265
10. Summer-Themed Bandana
A bandana is the perfect accessory for a dog to rock when it's too hot outside for t-shirts. Etsy brand BeausBowsBoutique has cute prints for every summer occasion.
Etsy | from $10
11. White Noise Machine
Summer can be an extremely stressful time for dogs. While we may enjoy watching fireworks on the Fourth of July or get a thrill with each passing thunderstorm, many pups find these sounds confusing and downright terrifying. A white noise machine is the perfect way to distract your dog from the loud summer noises and help them to relax.
Amazon | $45
12. Doggy Life Jacket
While swimming is supposed to be instinctual for dogs, some breeds struggle to keep afloat while others tire quickly in the water. Just like your kids, suit up your four-legged friend in his life jacket before heading out on the boat or hanging out on the dock. It'll give you peace of mind and this one is even Baywatch-approved!
Paws Aboard | $23