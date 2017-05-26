10 Things You Need To Get In Summer Shape ASAP

The days run longer and the temps continue to rise, but we're still about a month out from the first day of summer. So, if you thought you missed your window to get in shape for beach season or just to pull your body and mind out of cold weather hibernation, don't worry, there's still plenty of time.
VIDEO: Fitness Trainers Reveal What They Never Eat Before a Workout
Whether you want to shed some winter weight or you just generally be more active, there are certain essentials every quality wellness regime needs. Here are some of our favorite fitness finds to get you moving and grooving into the sunny season.
-
1. Pretty Fitness Tracker
What fitness regime is complete without a fitness tracker? And we're certain that one in a pretty color like this one may actually motivate you to wear it. The new Fitbit Alta HR model won our Best of Tech award for best fitness tracker, too, for it's ability to track our steps and our sleep. So, you'll have all the numbers available to you so you can perform at your very best.
Available at Nordstrom | $150
-
-
3. Sporty Headphones
We couldn't make it through a workout without our favorite tunes so headphones are a critical part of the routine. These BeatsX wireless ones beat out others to win our Best of Tech award for sporty headphones because they're sweat-resistant and lightweight, but secure so they'll make it through ever our toughest workouts.
Available at Apple | $150
-
4. Supportive Sports Bra
Like a great best friend, your sports bra should be there for you through thick, thin, sweaty, and relaxed. This one is simple, but sexy, and definitely supportive. And the truth is, when you look good, you feel good. We'll take one in every color, please!
Available at Under Armour | $35
-
5. High-powered Juicer
Nutrition is arguably more important for a healthy body than exercise (although, don't abandon that elliptical just yet!). So, a juicer works as a convenient way to ingest a ton of nutrients easily. This gorgeous Hurom model with its centrifugal system and its slow-squeeze technology stands out among the rest. It's easy to clean, comes with pulp control, and can even make nut milks. That's a win in our health-conscious books.
Available at Amazon | $459
-
6. Yoga Mat
Stretching is an integral part of any exercise routine. And, whether you're stretching out alone post-workout or joining in on classes, a yoga mat will cushion you (not to mention keep you off the actual floor) while you do it. This one is particularly supportive and guaranteed to last a lifetime, which is convenient because a great exercise routine is for life.
Available at Amazon | $62
-
7. Heart Rate Monitor
It may not be the most glamorous accessory, but a heart rate monitor is the best way to know exactly how hard you're working during those workouts so you can make every minute count. This one from Wahoo is our favorite because it can track a number of different workouts, like running, treadmill, cycling, static cycling and spin class.
Available at Wahoo Fitness | $80
-
8. Energy Supplement
Fitting exercise into our busy schedules can require getting up early or staying up a little later sometimes. So an energy supplement is ideal to keep us going. This one from HUM is packed with vitamins like B5 and B6 and supports your adrenal health, too, which can help deal with any excess stress.
Available at Sephora | $25
-
9. Sleek Smart Scale
Like counting your steps, it's pretty important to keep track of your weight, too. But the Withings Body Cardio scale goes beyond BMI to give you a more in-depth understanding behind the number on the scale. The scale breaks down your weight into fat, water, and muscle and, via an affiliated app, gives you tips for improving that number and your overall health. This one even won our Best of Tech award for best smart scale because it can also tell give you insights into your heart health.
Available at Amazon | $174
-
10. Quality Water Bottle
We'll need a water bottle to tote around between workouts and our real world lives, but the bottle is only useful if we're actually drinking from it. This smart water bottle is the best of both worlds. It's lightweight and sleek and it connects to an app on your phone via Bluetooth to send you push notifications when you need to drink more. It keeps track of your daily consumption, too, so you can get a full daily report and always stay hydrated.
Available at Amazon | $98