23 Stylish Ways to Support Breast Cancer Awareness Month

What could be better than a guilt-free shopping spree? In our humble opinion, nothing. Every one of these fantastic finds supports breast cancer awareness. So whether you're on the hunt for a pretty lingerie set, or want to add intrigue to your kitchen countertop with a pastel pink blender, these limited-edition goods are the perfect way to help make a difference. Click through below to see which brands have joined the fight, and find out how you can shop for a good cause all month long.
-
1. Gold Heart Note Set
Send a heartfelt card that's letterpress-printed by hand. Twenty percent of sales will support the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF).
($20/6; sugarpaper.com)
-
2. Hope Charm Necklace
Spread a positive message with this 18-inch-long charm necklace. Stand Up 2 Cancer will receive 50 percent of the proceeds.
($103; nashelle.com)
-
3. Compact Portable Blender
Add a splash of color to your countertop with this pastel blender, which comes with four 16-oz travel cups so you can take your smoothies with you. Cuisinart is pledging a $32,500 donation from its annual sales to the BCRF, so chop-chop!
($70; cuisinart.com)
-
4. Lace Lingerie Set
With soft straps for a snug, comfortable fit, this lacy bralette (with a matching bottom!) injects a burst of color into your lingerie collection. Twenty percent of sales will go to Bra-ha-ha, a fundraising event that promotes breast health awareness.
Soft Triangle Bra ($55) and Brazilian Minikini ($30); cosabella.com.
-
5. Pink Lipstick
Accessorize your vanity with this pretty gold fretwork case, and fall in love with the sheer yet vivid pink lipstick that's inside. Twenty percent of proceeds will benefit the BCRF.
($32; toryburch.com)
-
6. Lakur Nail Polishes
A pink parade of eco-friendly polishes is hard to resist, especially when they're infused with natural oils to strengthen nails. Fifty percent of sales will support Unite for HER, an organization that promotes wellness programs for breast cancer patients.
($16 each; londontownusa.com)
-
7. Raspberry and Hibiscus Marshmallow Cookies
Twenty-five percent of all proceeds from these petite treats will go to the Young Survival Coalition, a nonprofit that supports women battling breast cancer.
($8/4; mouth.com)
-
8. 4-Day Juice Cleanse Kit
Each 16-ounce bottle of juice in this rejuvenating 12-pack cleanse boasts 6 pounds of produce! Company founder and breast cancer survivor Shauna Martin will donate 20 percent of proceeds to the Young Survival Coalition.
($77; drinkdailygreens.com)
-
9. SWEET-SMELLING PERFUME
Warm notes of raspberry, peony, and vanilla make this luxurious scent a best seller. Plus, 100 percent of proceeds will benefit Ralph Lauren's Pink Pony Fund, a worldwide initiative to combat cancer.
($94/3.4 fl. oz.; ralphlauren.com)
-
10. Turtleneck Sweater
Customize select Lands' End sweaters with up to 10 pink-thread-embroidered characters. BCRF will receive $4.50 of the $6 monogram fee. This one was designed by our very own InStyle editors!
($109; landsend.com)
-
11. Pavé-Encrusted Bracelet
Show your support by stacking a delicate rose gold-plated cuff—co-designed by actress Cobie Smulders!—with a wristful of bangles. Twenty percent of proceeds will go toward the Noreen Fraser Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to raising funds for the prevention and treatment of women's cancers.
($34; stelladot.com)
-
12. Stripe Scarf
On crisp fall weekends, you'll warm to this cozy wool scarf, which plays well with a crewneck sweater and boyfriend jeans. Marimekko will donate $25 from each sale to the BCRF.
($129; us.marimekko.com)
-
13. iPhone 6 Wallet Case
Two-fer! This chic leather phone case doubles as a wallet, complete with three slots for your cards and an interior pocket for cash. Twenty percent of proceeds go toward The Ellen Hermanson Foundation, which works to serve breast cancer patients on Long Island, NY.
($115; graphicimage.com)
-
14. Printed Spandex
Another way to get active? Suit up in these fun spandex, made with high-performance compression fabric to flatter your shape, and sweat it out at the gym. Twenty percent of proceeds will benefit breast cancer research and treatment at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.
($104; vimmia.myshopify.com)
-
15. Leather Satchel
If you're hunting for a chic new work bag, this wear-with-anything satchel is your best bet. With two slip pockets inside and an exterior zipper pouch in the back, there's copious room to stash all of your daily necessities. The brand has pledged to donate 50 percent of proceeds from the month of October to Susan G. Komen for the Cure.
($365; oradelphine.com)
-
16. Rose Quartz Fragrance Necklace
This unique layering piece comes with special fragrance refill beads that you can insert inside for a quick on-the-go refresher. The brand will donate 100 percent of proceeds to the National Breast Cancer Coalition.
($65; lisahoffmanbeauty.com)
-
17. Personalized Yoga Mat
Find a moment of zen with this customized mat, which comes in 23 different thread colors and seven different typefaces. Twenty percent of proceeds will be donated to the Breast Cancer Action Group at Einstein Healthcare Network, which works to empower women and men in the fight against breast cancer.
($45; mycustomyogamat.com)
-
18. HOMEMADE BODY SCRUB
In the mood for a warm bath? This DIY rose-scented scrub oozes relaxation and will leave your skin smelling fresh. One hundred percent of profits from sales will be donated to Project Violet, an organization that works to fund renowned doctors and researchers to find cures for breast cancer.
($30; handmadebeautybox.com)
-
19. SUGAR COOKIES
Equal parts crisp and chewy, these light and buttery cookies speckled with vanilla bean are the perfect afternoon indulgence. Twenty percent of proceeds benefit the BCRF.
($12/pack of 12; valerieconfections.com)
-
-
21. Face and Neck Cream
Keep your skin feeling soft and looking luminous with this luxe firming cream, which carries a calming floral scent. If you'd rather show your support in a more explicit way, it comes with a chic Pink Ribbon wrap bracelet. The brand will donate 20 percent of sales to the BCRF.
($86; esteelauder.com)
-
22. Aerie Pink Bralette
Support more than just breast cancer! Aerie has partnered with Bright Pink, a non-profit organization focusing on the prevention and early detection of breast and ovarian cancer, to create a Bright Pink Limited Edition Bralette™ with 100 percent of sales benefiting the organization.
($25; ae.com/aerie)
-
23. MICHAEL STARS RELAXED STRIPED TEE
This cozy T will play well with your favorite pair of worn-in skinnies on a lazy Saturday. Michael Stars has pledged to donate 20 percent of sales from the month of October to the National Breast Cancer Foundation.
($88; michaelstars.com)