Well friends, we’ve reached the heart of winter and the air is dry, dry, dry—especially in our office. Our hands are cracked, our mouths are parched, and our eyes are practically burning out of our skulls (which might actually be a result of staring at those unread emails for too long, but we digress). Guzzling water and reapplying hand cream can only do so much—it’s time to take moisture restoration to the next level. Enter: the humble humidifier.

While we love these magical, steam-producing machines, they’re often bulky eye-sores, making them unwelcome office accessories. But we managed to find five cute options below (yes, really!). As the great Derek Zoolander once said: “Moisture is the essence of wetness, and wetness is the essence of beauty.”

Never met a sale you didn't ♥? #Same. Sign up for our new shopping newsletter for exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

RELATED: Stylish Space Heaters You'll Want to Cozy Up to All Winter Long