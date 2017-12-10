Stylish Things to do in Miami on the Last Day of Art Basel 

VIDEO: 5 Ridiculously Luxurious Ways to Travel

SHOPPING

Miami Design District, @miamidesigndistrict

If there were a 5th Avenue in Miami, it would be The Design District—only it’d be the artsier, splashier, cooler version. Founded by Craig Robins, who brought Art Basel to Miami, the Design District boasts a mix of fashion, design, art, architecture and dining. You’ll find all the high-end boutiques like Hermès, Gucci, Prada, Christian Louboutin, and Marni—with many more soon to follow. With all the art installations, outdoor sculptures and artistic storefronts, the Design District is not to be missed.

Courtesy of Miami Design District

Courtesy of Miami Design District

FOOD

Mandolin Aegean Bistro, @mandolinmiami

In this 1940s bungalow located at the Design District, you’ll find a mecca for fresh Greek and Turkish cuisine with flavors that won’t fail to please. It’s a charming bit of serenity during all the Basel chaos. Don’t miss the baked feta, spicy chicken kebab, grilled squid or house white sangria. Plus, an edible organic garden is located behind the restaurant, where they harvest their own seasonal ingredients.

Courtesy of Miami Design District

BEAUTY

Gee Beauty Studio, @geebeautystudio

Whether you want your makeup done, a facial or to stock up on your product must-haves, this beauty boutique has got you covered. The airy space is full of skin-care, hair-care and makeup items from their house label as well as coveted brands like Dr. Sebagh, Dr. Barbara Sturm, Ouai and Oribe. Unlike at traditional spa days, custom services are designed for busy women on the go.

MUST-SEE POP CULTURE EXHIBITS

Social Studies, @socialstudiesmiami

A four-day pop-up curated exclusively for the Miami Design District by Angelo Baque (former Creative Director of Supreme) and photographer Shaniqwa Jarvis. The space features installations and workshops geared toward youth from designers Virgil Abloh and Heron Preston. The launch event featured a performance by Zuri Marley, and the space itself features shopping, a music listening station and a line full of cool kids waiting at the entrance.

Courtesy of Miami Design District

No Commission Miami, @nocommissionofficial

A 3-day exhibition curated by Bacardi and Grammy award-winning producer Swizz Beatz designed with emphasis on work from artists of color and from the Caribbean, who receive 100% of the proceeds from sales of their artworks. Celebs like Alicia Keys, La La Anthony, Angela Simmons, Busta Rhymes and Lil Wayne have been in attendance.

Courtesy of No Commission

Enjoy!