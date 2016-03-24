Our Favorite InStyle x Paperless Post Invitations for Your Spring Holiday Luncheon

Congratulations—you made it through winter! With each warmer day, we take a barelegged step closer to cherry blossom-lined streets, colorful foods, and crisp drinks to complement. What better way to celebrate spring’s arrival than by throwing a luncheon to welcome new beginnings?
First, set the date. Whether you're planning a last-minute Easter brunch, inviting the entire family over for a Passover Seder, or just arranging a gathering to enjoy the sunny days ahead, our InStyle x Paperless Post shop features e-cards and paper designs to match any occasion.
Next, set the scene. We recommend giving your table a sentimental touch by personalizing small vases with chic tags as place cards and choosing a serene color scheme (think pale pink). Try adorning your cocktail of choice with cherrywood stirrers.
At last, set the menu. In our April issue, now available on newsstands and for digital download, food-blogging sisters Melissa and Jasmine Hemsley of Hemsley + Hemsley share some mouthwatering ideas for a light spring lunch. Their Supercharged Spinach Soup blends deep flavors and exquisite greens, while a simply prepared roasted salmon is served with an easy-to-prepare miso sauce.
Browse some of our favorite invitations below, plus get 25 free coins by visiting the InStyle x Paperless Post shop. For more wholesome and delicious recipes from Hemsley + Hemsley, check out their new book, Good + Simple, available April 12 ($23; amazon.com).
1. Japanese Cherry
Japanese Cherry, Felix Doolittle, with paper invitation option starting at $2; paperlesspost.com/instyle
2. Cabochon Leaves
Cabochon Leaves, Oscar de la Renta; paperlesspost.com/instyle
3. Daffodils
Daffodils, with paper invitation option starting at $2; paperlesspost.com/instyle
4. Please Join Us
Please Join Us, Bernard Maisner; paperlesspost.com/instyle
5. Daisy Chain
Daisy Chain, Happy Menocal, with paper invitation option starting at $2; paperlesspost.com/instyle
6. Spring Garden Bed
Spring Garden Bed, with paper invitation option starting at $2; paperlesspost.com/instyle
7. Captiva Frame
Captiva Frame, Serena & Lily, with paper invitation option starting at $2; paperlesspost.com/instyle
8. Tortuga Drape
Tortuga Drape, Serena & Lily, with paper invitation option starting at $2; paperlesspost.com/instyle