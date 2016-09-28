See Inside Sophia Bush's Chic and Light-Filled Cottage Guesthouse in Hollywood Hills

One Tree Hill star Sophia Bush is known for her on-point acting chops and admirable efforts as an activist. Now, she's teamed up with One Kings Lane to deck out her serene cottage guesthouse in the finest furnishings. When we caught wind of this sure-to-be-chic interior design collaboration, we couldn't wait to see inside.
The actress, who resides in a stunning Hollywood Hills home, called upon One Kings Lane to help refresh the main room of her guest cottage. "I wanted to stay true to certain midcentury aspects of it and also to make it really feel like that getaway cottage," Bush told One Kings Lane.
VIDEO: Sophia Bush's Guesthouse Gets a One Kings Lane Makeover
In sticking with Bush's aesthetic, the finished room is filled with sleek lines, timeless pieces, serene colors, and luxe finishes. Keep scrolling to see the actress's getaway guesthouse escape.
1. The Main Living Area
This space, with expansive windows and white walls, feels bright and inviting with fun furnishings throughout.
2. The Dining Room
Wicker chairs surround the dining room table, which is nicely arranged in front of a nature-themed gallery wall.
3. Right At Home
A jumpsuit-clad Bush looks ready to host in her newly decorated guesthouse.
4. The Seating Area
From the light fixture to the printed rug, we're obsessed over this lust-worthy seating area.
5. Coffee Table Details
By placing a mix of unique items on the coffee table, Bush's guesthouse immediately feels like a personalized, lived-in space.