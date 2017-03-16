11 Items That'll Put You to Sleep Faster Than Counting Sheep

What is the number one thing you're constantly craving but never getting enough of?
The answer is simple—it's sleep. Adults everywhere are fueling themselves on sugar and caffeine to get through the day because of sleepless nights and working too late. Perhaps that's why there has been a holiday created specifically to celebrate the importance of getting enough zzz's at night. Much to Bachelor Corinne's pleasure, tomorrow (March 17) is known as World Sleep Day.
While we all wish we were getting more sleep every night, it may not always be because we are going to sleep too late. Stress and anxiety can lead to insomnia and sleepless nights, which can become a cycle of grogginess and all-over unhappiness. However, there are products that can assist you in falling asleep faster, and staying asleep throughout the whole night.
Check out our favorite picks for products that will give you a better night of sleep.
1. Marina Silk-Charmeuse Pajama Set
This luxuriously soft silk pajama set is the perfect outfit to fall asleep or simply lounge around on a Sunday afternoon in.
Sleepy Jones | $536
2. Gel Pillow
These gel-filled fiber pillows are expertly tailored to ensure maximum comfort for any and all sleeping positions. No matter if you're a side sleeper, back sleeper, or toss-and-turner, these hotel-level cushions will help you enter dreamland faster.
Sleep Restoration | $42
3. Tranquil Dream Herbal Tea
This flavorful tea has a mix of Egyptian chamomile, lemongrass, and hibiscus. The light citrus and floral notes mixed with the chamomile will soothe your body, mind, and spirit. The only negative is trying to stay awake to finish your cup!
Teavana | $7
4. Aromatherapy Sleep Body Lotion
This sleep-inducing body lotion includes lavender and chamomile essential oils that will soothe and create a lulling effect to enhance sleep while also moisturizing your skin.
Bath and Body Works | $11
5. Essential Oil Diffuser
Oil diffusers are the hottest new trend in better sleep! Not only do they act as a humidifier for easier breathing during sleep, but aromatic oils can be chosen specifically for certain benefits, one popular benefit being catching more zzz's.
VicTsing | $40
6. Deep Sleep Pillow Spray
This pillow spray is absolutely scent-sational (sorry, we had to). A quick spray of this blend of lavender, vetivert, and wild chamomile essential oils will put your mind at ease before bedtime.
This Works | $29
7. Pure Silk Sleep Mask
It's hard to completely minimize light in a bedroom, especially when you live in an urban area. This pure-silk eye mask will block out all the lights that bother you, while also being super comfortable. Bedtime, meet luxury.
Slip | $45
8. Bedtime Bath Foaming Wash
While this product was originally created to bathe babies in hopes of helping them sleep better, there is simply no reason a grown adult cannot enjoy its benefits as well. Suds up with this foaming wash in your next warm bath, and then jump in your bed immediately after. You'll be drifting off to sleep in no time.
Johnson's | $8
9. Berkshire Reversible Sweaterknit and Faux Fur Blanket
If you can't decide between the cozy feeling of being wrapped in a giant cable knit sweater or a soft, warm faux fur blanket, then why not choose both? This reversible throw will keep you warm no matter what texture you prefer.
Bed Bath and Beyond | $50
10. Himalayan Salt Lamp
Himalayan salt has a TON of amazing benefits, but the one that we are mostly excited about is it's ability to give you a better atmosphere for sleep. These salt lamps cleanse the air and are natural negative ion generators, creating more regular sleep patterns. Not to mention, the dreamy pink light it gives off is almost enough to make us say goodbye to counting sheep.
Urban Outfitters | $34
11. French Lavender Candle
Lavender is famous for being a relaxing, spa-like scent that will not only put your mind at ease, but will also make you sleepier. This eco-friendly candle fills a space with the rejuvenating fragrance of lavender from Provence. Just remember to blow it out before you hit the sheets!
Williams Sonoma | $20