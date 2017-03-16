11 Items That'll Put You to Sleep Faster Than Counting Sheep

What is the number one thing you're constantly craving but never getting enough of?

The answer is simple—it's sleep. Adults everywhere are fueling themselves on sugar and caffeine to get through the day because of sleepless nights and working too late. Perhaps that's why there has been a holiday created specifically to celebrate the importance of getting enough zzz's at night. Much to Bachelor Corinne's pleasure, tomorrow (March 17) is known as World Sleep Day.

Never met a sale you didn't ♥? #Same. Sign up for our new shopping newsletter for exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

While we all wish we were getting more sleep every night, it may not always be because we are going to sleep too late. Stress and anxiety can lead to insomnia and sleepless nights, which can become a cycle of grogginess and all-over unhappiness. However, there are products that can assist you in falling asleep faster, and staying asleep throughout the whole night.

VIDEO: These Eye Creams Will Help You Look Like You Got a Full Night of Sleep

Check out our favorite picks for products that will give you a better night of sleep.