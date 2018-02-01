8 Subscription Boxes for the Loyal Pooch in Your Life

So you’ve found yourself single on Valentine’s Day—again. But are you really #foreveralone when you have a constant best friend waiting at home with a wagging tail and loads of kisses every day?

In my opinion, dogs are the best Valentines—they won’t complain about cuddling, they’re a cheap date, and they definitely won’t hog the wine and chocolates. But as with any Valentine, you should give back a little to your furry friend for his constant love and affection.

What’s the perfect gift that keeps on giving? These monthly subscription boxes that will give your pup another great reason to constantly bark at the mailman!

