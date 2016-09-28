Shop Lea Michele’s House: How to Get Her Modern Organic Style at Home

For InStyle’s special Home & Design issue, eleven celebrities and designers welcomed us into their abodes for an exclusive tour. Check back regularly on instyle.com for a preview of each story, and pick up the special issue currently available on newsstands (until 12/9/16), and for digital download on iTunes and Google play now.
Lea Michele's two-story home in West L.A. is a far cry from her original stomping grounds in the Bronx. Though she's experienced several years' success as an actress, she admits she still has to pinch herself at times. "I was swimming in my pool the other day thinking, ‘If you had told me years ago that I, a girl from the Bronx, would someday live in this beautiful home ... it really is the greatest blessing."
Inside her dreamy, four-bedroom oasis, there's "sleek lines and an organic vibe," Michele told InStyle. "I feel as though it was destined just for me."
Previously, Michele, 30, had lived in the heart of Hollywood, but decided in 2015 that she needed a more secluded homestead following her 7-year stint playing Rachel Berry in the cult TV show Glee. "I needed a home that would allow me to recover and breathe and recharge. I fell in love with this place the minute I saw it, just being so far from people, and really being in nature and in the mountains. It's spacious and you see so much green. It is healing."
During an exclusive home tour for InStyle's Fall 2016 Home & Design issue (available on newstands Friday, Sept. 30!), Michele walks us through her L.A. pad and shares the design inspiration behind each room. From her parents' guest bedroom designed to "look like a hotel" to the all-white-everything kitchen where Michele maintains a "vegetarian, almost vegan, and gluten-free" diet, the home's interior is functionally chic from floor to ceiling.
Keep scrolling to see inside Michele's modern sanctuary and get the look by shopping out the home's stylish furniture, dishware, artwork, and more!
-
OPEN FLOOR PLAN
The kitchen, dining, and living-room areas in Michele’s house share an open space and an immense skylight. Multiple floor-to-ceiling sliding doors lead outside to the pool area and the space is perfectly styled with all the best furniture. Continue on to shop the room's best pieces.
-
Taupe Club Chair
Available at target.com | $460
-
-
Shag Wool Rug
Available at overstock.com | $342 (originally $889)
-
Planter Stand
Available at roomandboard.com | $189
-
Natura End Table by Jeffan
Available at wayfair.com | $148 (originally $306)
-
GUEST ROOM
Michele’s parents, now both retired, often visit from New York, so she designed a guest suite with them in mind. “I made this room very inviting for my parents,” she says. “I wanted it to look kind of like a hotel: Casa de Michele.”
-
Ralph Lauren Reydon Decorative Pillow
Available at bloomingdales.com | $255
-
SFERRA Fiona Sheets
Available at bloomingdales.com | $149
-
-
Oversized Moroccan Wool Pouf
Available at worldmarket.com | $200
-
SEATING AREA
We love this stunning seating area with black accents. Interior designer Estee Stanley helped Michele create a seating area under the house’s main staircase, which leads to a home gym. Shop the table, decorative globe, and Michele's dainty Byredo candle in the slides ahead.
-
-
Decorative Globe
Available at target.com | $30
-
Byredo Burning Rose Candle
Available at netaporter.com
-
DINING ROOM
A Restoration Hardware table anchors the dining room. The murals behind it are from Anthropologie. Continue on to shop the room's best pieces, such as the dining room table and a look-alike velvet sofa from Urban Outfitters.
-
Petrichor Tapestry
Available at anthropologie.com | $168
-
Dining Room Table
Available at restorationhardware.com | $895
-
Urban Outfitters Velvet Sofa
Available at urbanoutfitters.com | $998
-
Vintage China
Available at elsiegreen.com | $39
-
BRIGHT KITCHEN
Michele eats breakfast every day at the marble bar in her kitchen. “When I’m home, I keep my diet vegetarian, almost vegan, and gluten-free,” she says. For her friends, Michele likes to cook homemade pizzas; her latest specialty is a truffle, radicchio, and Parmesan combo on a whole-wheat crust. “When I was a little girl, I used to play a game where I was a waitress, and I would say to my parents, ‘Can I take your order?’ I love asking people what they want to eat, and I love making it for them.”
-
Wooden Stool
Available at westelm.com | $169
-
Drinking Glass
Available at finnishdesignshop.com | $21 (set of two)
-
Wooden Cutting Board
Available at bloomingdales.com | $96
-
LIVING ROOM DETAIL
This room combines chic and comfy in the most elegant way. “A neutral palette works so well for me. It’s very calming,” says Michele, of her cozy living space. Keep clicking through the gallery to shop the room's most stunning pieces.
-
Indigo Striped Dog Bowls
Available at mquan.bigcartel.com | $175
-
Wood Organic Vase
Available at hdbuttercup.com | $85 (left) and $215
-
Faux Fur Lumbar Pillow Cover
Available at potterybarn.com | $50
-
West Elm Decorative Pillow
Available at westelm.com | $39
-
GREENHOUSE EFFECT
“I asked the former owners of the house if I could keep their plants. I like how they connect with the greenery outside,” says Michele, seated in the living room. Continue through to get your own greens similar to Michele's indoor tree.
-