5 Runway Trends Your Dog Can Wear Too

With Fall Fashion Week behind us, we are beginning to incorporate the trends we saw everywhere on the runways into our everyday style. However, while we were updating our wardrobes with the trendiest pieces, we think might have caught our pups staring longingly at the new accessories.
There is no reason your dog can't be just as up-to-date with fashion as you are! Canine Styles is one of the most popular dog boutiques in N.Y.C., with all of your favorite celebri-dogs and Instagram-famous canines flocking to their shops for the latest trends. Established in 1959, Canine Styles is "New York's oldest and finest dog emporium," so you know their stuff has to be good.
Like most designers, Canine Styles produces two new collections a year, based on all the hottest runway and street style trends. The store is a one-stop shop for toys, treats, apparel, and even luxury grooming! (Yes, we are a little jealous of our four-legged friends).
We took a look at some of the latest runway trends and found the best options for your "good boy" to rock. Just make sure you hide your wallet before Fluffy takes it shopping!
1. Florals
Florals were everywhere on the Fall 2017 runways proving that florals aren't just groundbreaking for spring. From the orchid-filled Ralph Lauren display to the numerous flowery London shows, you simply couldn't escape flora and fauna as fashion inspiration.
With transitional weather underway for spring, your dog may want to rock her finest floral sweater to keep warm, but stay stylish. This wool sweater will rival the gardens blooming at the park.
Canine Styles | $75
2. Plaids
Plaid was major during the shows this year, showcased on every runway from Missoni to Gucci. Your dog can show off the trend in a bold way in this bright green "horse blanket," perfect for colder weather or rainy days. The coat has fully adjustable straps that criss-cross around the body and a water-proof waxed cotton to keep your pup warm before the weather turns.
Canine Styles | $80
3. Silver and Glitter
Silver and glitter dominated the footwear during Fashion Week this year, mainly showcased in the super trendy and current glitter booties and sequined dresses. Your dog may not be able to slip her paws into some sparkling high-heeled boots, but she can definitely showcase the blinged-out style with this collar that is sure to blind everyone at the dog park.
Canine Styles | $25
4. The Color Red
Red is a bold color that could be worn all year round, but the shade was exceptionally trendy during the Fall/Winter runway shows this year. Your pup doesn't just need to save her red sweaters for the holidays. The ever-popular barn coat with corduroy trim comes in four colors, but our eyes went directly to this fiery option.
Canine Styles | $85
5. Western
While the Western trend mostly came out on the runway through shearling coats and fur-lined jackets, your pup can embrace the trend with the most adorable rhinestone and studded leather collars and leashes.
Canine Styles | $95