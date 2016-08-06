Why I'm Never Spending Money on a Massage Again 

When it comes to getting a massage, shiatsu and deep tissue are the two options that I always gravitate towards on the menu. A gentle, standard service really doesn't cut it for my super tense neck and shoulders that need a regular reprieve from years of texting, my imperfect posture (which I’m trying to fix) and hours upon hours of sitting in front of a computer. Unfortunately, getting this much needed service can cost a pretty penny whether I’m opting for the occasional spa visit, or frequenting one of the more affordable accupressure joints in Chinatown—which I love for their efficiency and low costs. Then I came across the Instashiatsu neck and shoulder massager from TruMedic and things changed for the better.

To be honest, this isn’t the most attractive gadget on the block, but it really does get the job done. It rests on your shoulders and has two slings at each end which come down to your ribcage where you slip your wrists through to stabilize the device. Four golf ball-sized numbs then circulate just outside of your spine (two on each side), kneading your shoulder and back muscles and tackling those build up knots. Optional: the heating function which you turn on with a press of the button applies a gentle heat to the massaged areas while it’s working, to help loosen tight muscles. Of course you can use this device on other problem areas, like your lower back or legs, but my preference is to lean my upper back against it while on the couch binge-watching the Netflix series Stranger Things.

This in no way replaces a spa treatment, even if you burn a candle and play soft, relaxing tunes to try to recreate the experience, but it’s probably the easiest and most affordable way to get that emergency neck rub from the comfort of your own home. And you don’t have to bother anyone, like your less-than-willing significant other, for it.