Yes, You Can Make a Healthy Strawberry Shortcake—Here's How

Strawberry shortcake—that heavenly pile of fluffy biscuits, fresh whipped cream, and sweet, juicy berries—is a summertime classic. It’s decadent, comforting, and takes advantage of delicious seasonal produce. Unfortunately, it also packs a whopping 715 calories, 40 grams of sugar, and 25.3 grams of saturated fat per serving.

But fear not—our friends at Cooking Light came up with a recipe that uses ingredients like Greek yogurt, whole-wheat flour, and nonfat buttermilk to bring the calorie, sugar, and saturated fat counts down to 224, 12, and 4.3 grams, respectively. To further enhance the flavor of the dish—which comes from their new book Amazing Recipe Makeovers: 200 Classic Dishes at 1/2 the Fat, Calories, Salt, or Sugar ($14; amazon.com)—the editors suggest swapping out the vanilla extract for a vanilla bean: “Split the bean lengthwise, scrape half of the seeds into the shortcake recipe, and whip the remaining half into the yogurt cream.” Try it for yourself below.

Victor Protasio

Fresh Strawberry Shortcakes with Yogurt Cream

Serves 12

Ingredients

1 1/4 cups all-purpose flour

3⁄4 cup whole-wheat flour

1⁄4 cup packed brown sugar

2 tsp baking powder

3⁄4 tsp salt

1⁄2 tsp baking soda

1⁄4 cup unsalted butter

1 1⁄4 cups very cold nonfat buttermilk

2 tbsp canola oil

1 tsp vanilla extract

1 1⁄2 lbs strawberries

1⁄4 cup sugar, divided

1 tsp fresh lemon juice

1⁄2 cup plain 2% reduced-fat Greek yogurt

1⁄3 cup heavy whipping cream

Directions

1. Preheat oven to 450°.

2. Weigh or lightly spoon flours into dry measuring cups; level with a knife. Combine flours, brown sugar, baking powder, salt, and baking soda in a large bowl, stirring with a whisk to combine.

3. Place butter in a medium microwave-safe bowl. Microwave at high 1 minute or until melted. Add cold buttermilk, stirring until butter forms small lumps. Add oil and vanilla, stirring to combine.

4. Add buttermilk mixture to flour mixture, stirring just until incorporated (do not over mix) and batter pulls away from sides of bowl (batter will be very wet).

5. Drop batter into 12 mounds (about 2 heaping tablespoonfuls each) onto a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Bake at 450° for 12 minutes or until golden.

6. While biscuits bake, slice strawberries. Combine strawberries, 2 tbsp sugar, and lemon juice; toss to coat. Set aside.

7. Place yogurt, cream, and 2 tbsp sugar in a bowl; beat with a mixer at medium speed until soft peaks form. Split biscuits; fill with berry mixture and cream. A serving size is 1 biscuit, about 1⁄3 cup strawberries, and about 1 1⁄2 tbsp of cream mixture.