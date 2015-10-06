8 Refreshing Pumpkin Decorating Ideas That Don’t Require Any Carving  

We don’t know about you, but each year when we put our pumpkin carving skills to the test, the results are never as satisfying as imagined—it’s a tricky skill to master! That’s why for this Halloween, we're adopting the no-carving approach and trading in our carving kit—and the box of band-aids that never fail to make an appearance—for a toolbox of our favorite childhood craft supplies like puffy paint, glitter and construction paper. The best part? Getting to keep these beauties around even after All Hallow’s Eve.
1. Emoji Pumpkins
Emoji’s deserve a spot on your front porch as much as they do on your smartphone screen. Head over to Brit + Co for the full how-to to create these adorable expressions.
2. Glitter pumpkin
We can see these super chic gourds from Sweet Paul sitting on our mantel all year long. Have fun and play with different colored glitters. Any shade will pop against the matte black paint. Click here for the full turtorial.
3. Chalkboard pumpkins
The beauty of these chalkboard-painted options from our friends at Real Simple is that you can change the graphics on them as much as you want. You can even use them to write out the menu at your Halloween fête. Click here for the full how to.
6. Puffy Paint Pumpkins
With a bottle of puffy paint, the options are endless: draw a graphic image, a short word or phrase, or a lovely lace detail like the one that Mandi Johnson from Blog Lovin does here.
7. Pineapple Pumpkin
Humans shouldn't be the only ones playing dress up this Halloween. Here, Kelly Mindell of Studio DIY dresses up a skinny pumpkin into an adorable pineapple. Find the step-by-step instructions here.
8. Marbled Pumpkin
How stunning are these? We might have to take this marbling tutorial from the ladies at the Proper Blog and apply it to ... everything! Click here for the full how to.