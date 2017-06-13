Hey New Mom Re-Entering The Workforce, Here’s Everything You Need To Pack In Your Pumping Bag

Being a working mom is tough. Being a working, pumping mom is tougher. There's already so much to do during the day and so little time to do it all before you have to rush home to relieve the babysitter or pick up your little one from daycare. Toss in the monkey wrench of pumping multiple times at the office and your days become that much more exhausting not only because you’re constantly rushing to and from the designated “wellness” room but it is physically taxing to express milk. No wonder you burn so many extra calories during each sesh.

And I have learned the hard way that pumping at work is not like doing it at home, where you can leave your equipment out and everything you need (from napkins to sharpies to extra bottles) is easily accessible. At work on the other hand, you are quarantined to a separate nook away from the rest of office civilization, so you better be sure that everything you need to tackle the task at hand is in your kit. The last thing you want to do is realize that you don’t have a place to store and label your milk after you’ve already pumped.

Read on for an official checklist of everything you will need to streamline the whole pumping-at-work thing. Grab a glass of water and let’s go.