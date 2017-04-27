19 Pretty Kitchen Upgrades Your Deserving Mom Didn't Know She Needed

Alert: Mother’s Day is just around the bend and you still have plenty of time to treat your mama right this year.
For moms who love tinkering around in the kitchen, there’s no shortage of beautiful gifts to help elevate everyday tasks. From workhorse appliances in all the sweet pastel hues (heart eyes for the Smeg toaster!), to more affordable small accessories sure to bring a smile to her face each time she reaches for it (tasseled bottle opener, anyone?), we’ve rounded up some of our favorites. We won’t blame you if you just happen to add another one in the cart for yourself, either.
If you needed another reason to show mom your love and gratitude (you really don’t), we have 19 beautiful ones below.
1. Smeg Toaster, Mint Green
Could this toaster be any more sweet? We think not.
$150
2. KitchenAid Artisan 5 qt. Stand Mixer
Baking never looked so elegant.
$280 (Originally $350)
3. Le Creuset Round Hibiscus Pink French Oven with LidThe prettiest pink for a kitchen stalwart.
$370
4. Smeg Slow Juicer, CreamA retro touch to an otherwise on-trend appliance.
$600
5. Krups Silver Art Collection Thermal Carafe Coffee MakerHave you ever seen a sleeker coffee maker?
$550
6. Yield Design Ceramic French PressOr, if mom prefers a more low-tech approach to her coffee, this gorgeous ceramic French press with a copper top is a winner (and dishwasher-safe!).
$120
7. Berti Red-Handled Italian Kitchen KnivesCheerful red handles to brighten up mincing duty.
Starting at $185
8. Spoon Rest, BlushGive your hardworking spoons a nice place to rest their heads.
$26
9. Marble + Wood Cutting Board
The perfect marriage of cool and warm style elements.
$40
10. Grey Swirl Glass Cake Stand, 10-InchGive your jadeite cake stand a break with this cool gray version.
$59 (10-Inch Stand)
11. Gilded Rim FlutePretty sure only sparkling rosés belong in this.
$26
12. Kobenstyle Butter WarmerThe cutest kitchen helper, ever.
$34
13. Zojirushi Rose Gold Stainless MugFor the mom who likes to commute in style.
$28
14. Marbled NapkinsToo pretty to use (almost).
$18
15. Copper + Marble Cheese Knives
Pair this gift with a nice cheese and a bottle of wine, and you're good to go.
$39, Set of 3 (Cheeseboard not included)
16. Tasseled Bottle OpenerA bag accessory-turned-bottle accessory!
$18
17. bkr Water Bottle with BPA-Free Silicone Sleeve
If it's good enough for celebs, it's good enough for mom.
$35
18. Jardiniere Oven Mitt and Pot HolderVivid florals serving up both form and function.
$14 each
19. Stelton Emma Vacuum Jug
Minimal Scandi design is always a good idea.
$88