10 Fun Essentials to Throw an Epic Grown Up Pool Party

If you celebrate the summer season but don't participate in a pool party are you really celebrating? According to every model and celebrity's Instagram posts, not really. It's true, the outdoor bash still stands as the ultimate sunny season event well into adulthood and we're fully on board.
VIDEO: Celebs Who Love Pool Toys
You might feel prepared to make a splash with giant pool floats at the ready, but do you have a float for your rosé? And maybe you've got the decorations down, but what about a gorgeous umbrella and cozy towels for your guests? From the best speaker to the most convenient grill, we've got you covered to throw the ultimate shindig.
1. Bar Float
Once you're on your giant float, how will you get your drinks? Instead of bugging a friend every hour or so, this floating bar is here to save the day. Stock it with ice and a few cans of rosé for easy access even in the deep end.
Available at Funboy | $39
3. Big Umbrella
Throw some shade at the sun...literally. A giant umbrella in bright colors will put in double the work as a decor piece and a skin-saver.
Available at Bloomingdale's | $42
6. Sunscreen, Sunscreen, Sunscreen
We can't stress enough the importance of sunscreen all over all, year round. But if you're laying out by a pool on an especially sunny day, you'd be remiss to skip the sunblock. This La Roche-Posey won our Best Beauty Buys award for best sunscreen. Be sure to stock up to keep your whole party covered.
Available at Target | $36
8. Booming Speaker
What's a party without its music? Not good. Every great get together needs some tunes and this speaker is your perfect pool party companion. Our Best of Tech pick for Best Backyard Speaker, this little guy is water-resistant, holds a charge for up to 20 hours, and doubles as a dimmable light for late night swimming.
Available at einrichten-design | $111
10. Pineapple Tumblers
There's a reason you've been encountering all pineapple everything recently. It's the fruit-theme of the moment and these tumblers are a great, grown up alternative to the standard red solo cups (although, definitely have some of those on hand).
Available at Bloomingdale's | $35