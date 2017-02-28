Happy Birthday, Pisces! 16 Gifts Your Piscean Friend Has Been Dreaming of

What do Rihanna, Justin Bieber, Adam Levine, and Eva Mendes have in common? They’re all Pisces, the dreamiest astro sign in the cosmos.

This water sign (Feb. 19 to March 20) is known for being compassionate, artistic, intuitive, gentle, wise, musical—and above all, dreamy.

Not only that, they also tend to favor gifts that play up their artistic aesthetic and vivid imagination. Think: dream catchers, journals, boho-chic home interiors, and ornate jewelry.

Susan Miller, InStyle's resident astrologist, says Pisceans can expect the upcoming 12 months to bring romance and professional advancement. "It's going to be an exciting year, with the eclipses in Pisces and Virgo, you will be sailing full speed ahead into the future, quite happy to leave your past behind ... You are ready for more, and the universe knows it," Miller said.

VIDEO: Take a Tour of Christie Brinkley's $25 Million Home

With this exciting news in mind, we rounded up a whole list of gifts for Pisces during their birthday month. After all, this is definitely a year worth celebrating for our spirited, adventure-seeking friends. Keep scrolling to shop this star sign.