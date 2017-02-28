Happy Birthday, Pisces! 16 Gifts Your Piscean Friend Has Been Dreaming of

What do Rihanna, Justin Bieber, Adam Levine, and Eva Mendes have in common? They’re all Pisces, the dreamiest astro sign in the cosmos.
This water sign (Feb. 19 to March 20) is known for being compassionate, artistic, intuitive, gentle, wise, musical—and above all, dreamy.
Not only that, they also tend to favor gifts that play up their artistic aesthetic and vivid imagination. Think: dream catchers, journals, boho-chic home interiors, and ornate jewelry.
Susan Miller, InStyle's resident astrologist, says Pisceans can expect the upcoming 12 months to bring romance and professional advancement. "It's going to be an exciting year, with the eclipses in Pisces and Virgo, you will be sailing full speed ahead into the future, quite happy to leave your past behind ... You are ready for more, and the universe knows it," Miller said.
VIDEO: Take a Tour of Christie Brinkley's $25 Million Home
With this exciting news in mind, we rounded up a whole list of gifts for Pisces during their birthday month. After all, this is definitely a year worth celebrating for our spirited, adventure-seeking friends. Keep scrolling to shop this star sign.
-
-
2. Vogue Coloring Book by Iain R. Webb
Available at urbanoutfitters.com | $13
-
3. Bluetooth Speaker String Lights
Available at urbanoutfitters.com | $50
-
4. Mini Suede Oh Snap Journal
Available at urbanoutfitters.com | $20
-
5. Jo Malone Wood Sage & Sea Salt Cologne
Available at nordstrom.com | $65 to $130
-
6. Gregor Pirouzi One-Piece Suit
Available at intermixonline.com | $295
-
7. A Little Bit Of Dreams By Stase Michaels
Available at urbanoutfitters.com | $10
-
-
9. PaperSource Watercolor-Front 2017 Planner
Available at papersource.com | $16 (originally $33)
-
10. BaubleBar Pisces Jewelry (Earring Crawler Studs and Ring)
Shop It (left to right): Pisces crawlers, $32; baublebar.com. Pisces ring, $18, originally $32; baublebar.com.
-
11. Polaroid Camera
Available at urbanoutfitters.com | $70
-
-
13. Neon Dream Catcher
Available at urbanoutfitters.com | 20% off $44
-
14. B&O Play Beolit 15 Wireless Speaker
Available at urbanoutfitters.com | $599
-
15. Indigo Sky Tote
Available at anthropologie.com | $178