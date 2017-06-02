Pretty Picnic Baskets That Will Upgrade Your Next Trip to the Park

Forget fancy totes and cute crossbody bags. The summer accessory to have is a chic picnic basket. OK, that might be a little bit of an exaggeration. But carrying a pretty wicker crate is definitely an easy way to upgrade your picnic game this summer.
Yeah, coolers are a functional option, but they just aren't as photogenic as a cute picnic basket. That's why we've gathered our favorite straw bins to help you take your summer pictures to the next level. And it doesn't matter if you've got a romantic adventure planned for two, or if you want to chill in the grass with all of your besties. The handy picnic sets come in a variety of sizes filled with all of the utensils you'll need to enjoy your sandwiches, snacks, and wine.
VIDEO: DIY Frozen Watermelon Pops
If you're ready to throw a pretty picnic that Martha Stewart would be jealous of, keep scrolling to shop our favorite picnic baskets below.
1. Picnic Time Somerset Wicker Picnic Basket
$223
2. VonShef Deluxe 4 Person Folding Handle Picnic Basket
$75 (Originally $100)
3. Picnic Time Vino Wine & Cheese Picnic Basket
$78
4. Picnic at Ascot Vineyard Willow
$73
5. Canterbury Picnic Basket
$200
6. VonShef Deluxe 2 Person Traditional Wicker Picnic Basket
$55 (Originally $70)
7. PICNIC TIME Gondola Wicker Picnic Basket
$167
8. PICNIC TIME Heart Shaped Wicker Picnic Basket
$134
9. PICNIC TIME 'Romance' Picnic Basket
$112
10. PICNIC TIME Verona Wicker Picnic Basket
$89