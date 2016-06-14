Marilyn Monroe's $6.75 Million N.Y.C. Apartment Is for Sale, and We've Got Your Look Inside

Marilyn Monroe's former New York City penthouse is up for grabs, and the apartment, situated in Sutton Place on Manhattan's East Side, is as glamorous as you'd expect. In fact, it's so chic that multiple notables have called the space home. In addition to Monroe—who lived there in the late '50s with then-husband Arthur Miller—fashion designer Bill Blass, singer Bobby Short, and, most recently, a Swedish princess, all have taken up residence in the 2,200-square-feet space.

For an asking price of $6.75 million, those interested in scooping up the 2-bedroom, 2-bath apartment can expect heated floors, a modern kitchen with a breakfast bar, and a solarium in the guest bedroom, according to the listing. Additionally, this prewar pad offers a stunning view of the East River and 59th Street Bridge, as well as a fabulous terrace for outdoor entertaining.

To see the swanky pad, keep scrolling through the images below.