See How the CEO of J.Crew Lives with a Peek Inside His Tribeca Townhouse

J.Crew CEO Millard "Mickey" Drexler is selling his Manhattan townhouse for $29.95 million, and the listing provides a peek into the 71-year-old's uber luxurious lifestyle. With five bedrooms and five bathrooms, the 9,000-square foot Tribeca home offers loft-like living in the heart of New York City.

Built in 1892, the property originally served as a coffee roasting plant, with the current owner commissioning well-known French architect Thierry Despont to reinvent the space as a single-family home, Trulia reports. To see what it’s like to live like the man behind your favorite clothing line, flip through the photos above.