Have Mercy! The Full House Home Is for Sale for $4.15 Million—See Inside

When we think of Full House, two things typically come to mind: The first is the sitcom's loveable characters, including the whole Tanner clan, resident funnymen Joey Gladstone and Jesse Katsopolis, quirky neighbor Kimmy Gibbler, and dog Comet. Second, is the show's opening credits, featuring footage of the family's home in San Francisco. The opener played at the start of each episode, setting the scene, and soon the place felt like another beloved character on the show. Now, that home, built in 1883, is up for sale, and we've got your peek inside.

Zillow reports the Victorian-style home is on the market for $4.15 million, and you may be surprised to learn the house only has three bedrooms (where did dad Danny sleep?), 3.5 baths, an office, an eat-in kitchen, and a spacious living room. As for finishes, the home maintains character and charm with elaborately wallpapered walls, Spanish-style banisters, and, of course, those unmistakable bay windows. Keep scrolling to see photos of inside the home, and prepare for a full-on Full House flashback.