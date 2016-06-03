Have Mercy! The Full House Home Is for Sale for $4.15 Million—See Inside

When we think of Full House, two things typically come to mind: The first is the sitcom's loveable characters, including the whole Tanner clan, resident funnymen Joey Gladstone and Jesse Katsopolis, quirky neighbor Kimmy Gibbler, and dog Comet. Second, is the show's opening credits, featuring footage of the family's home in San Francisco. The opener played at the start of each episode, setting the scene, and soon the place felt like another beloved character on the show. Now, that home, built in 1883, is up for sale, and we've got your peek inside.
Zillow reports the Victorian-style home is on the market for $4.15 million, and you may be surprised to learn the house only has three bedrooms (where did dad Danny sleep?), 3.5 baths, an office, an eat-in kitchen, and a spacious living room. As for finishes, the home maintains character and charm with elaborately wallpapered walls, Spanish-style banisters, and, of course, those unmistakable bay windows. Keep scrolling to see photos of inside the home, and prepare for a full-on Full House flashback.
-
1. The Home's Exterior
Though the door has since been painted and is no longer the bright red hue it was on the show, the home is unmistakably the Tanner household and is every bit as distinguished as we remember.
-
2. The Main Floor
The living room leads into the study for an open-concept living space that flows seamlessly.
-
3. The Living Room
No '80s throwback here—this living room's been renovated, complete with crown moldings and polished hardwood floors.
-
4. The Study
The study's floor-to-ceiling built-in bookshelves are enough to make any bookworm swoon.
-
5. The Guest Bedroom
While it's hard to tell which Tanner would have inhabited this space, you can bet any house guest would be ensured a comfy stay in the renovated space.
-
6. The Master Bedroom
This bedroom is a cozy retreat with plenty of character.
-
7. The Kitchen
The kitchen's been renovated with top-of-the-line appliances.
-
8. The Dining Room
This eating area is a dinner party waiting to happen, only made more so by the French doors (not pictured) that lead to the manicured garden outside.
-
9. The Library
Yet even more space for books! Like the study, the library also features floor-to-ceiling built-in bookshelves and plenty of seating room.
-
10. The Formal Sitting Area
The formal sitting room offers one of several fireplaces throughout the home.