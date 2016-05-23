Alexander Wang's For-Sale Loft Is the Chicest We've Seen—See Inside the $3.75 Million N.Y.C Home

Alexander Wang, the 30-year-old visionary behind the grunge-chic, urban clothing movement, is selling his Tribeca loft, and the interior is as stylish as you'd imagine.

Inside the 2,550-square-ft. home, interested buyers will find a serene space featuring cool colors, modern lines, and plenty of windows. Clearly having put his own design spin on the place, Wang’s loft now reflects his own personal aesthetic and bares almost no semblance to the other units in the building, StreetEasy reports. Wang bought the pad for $2 million back in 2010, and is now asking for a cool $3.75 million.

To see the home's extravagant interior for yourself, look through the photos above.