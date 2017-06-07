Are Pet Showers the New Baby Showers?

Oleksandra Korobova/Getty
June 7, 2017 @ 4:00 PM
by: Rachel Crocetti

In a world of celebrity dog fashion lines and extravagant birthday parties for pooches, what better way to celebrate the arrival of a new puppy than to throw a pet shower?

If you're beyond extra, or honestly just looking for a reason to celebrate and show off your adorable new four-legged friend, than a pet shower is the perfect event to throw. Also known as "welcome home" parties, these celebrations are are growing in popularity for families making a non-human addition to their family, and they look like a ton of fun.

Plus, don’t forget that with each shower comes a registry. Here are some cute and useful items to add to your wish list.

