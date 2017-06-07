Are Pet Showers the New Baby Showers?

In a world of celebrity dog fashion lines and extravagant birthday parties for pooches, what better way to celebrate the arrival of a new puppy than to throw a pet shower?
If you're beyond extra, or honestly just looking for a reason to celebrate and show off your adorable new four-legged friend, than a pet shower is the perfect event to throw. Also known as "welcome home" parties, these celebrations are are growing in popularity for families making a non-human addition to their family, and they look like a ton of fun.
Plus, don’t forget that with each shower comes a registry. Here are some cute and useful items to add to your wish list.
1. Freestanding Pet Gate
If you've ever owned a puppy, you know that potty-training is RUFF, especially if you can't be with them 24 hours a day (which let's be honest, is unrealistic). By using pet gates, you can prevent accidents on your nice white rug—or any rug for that matter—while you’re out of the house. Not to mention, many vets recommend keeping your dog confined to a smaller space while you're gone, as monitoring a whole house or apartment can become stressful for Fido.
Petco | $66
2. Comfort Cooling Gel Pet Pad
With hot summer months ahead of us, your dog will be feeling the heat as much, if not more, than you are. I can honestly say I think it might be my dog's favorite possession. It helped us survive our first N.Y.C. summer together with limited air conditioning, and gives my pup a little cool haven to relax on when she's overheated after a long walk or play in the park. For maximum cooling, I like to roll the mat up and stick it in the freezer for a bit, but the special gel in the mat has cooling properties on its own as well.
Bed Bath and Beyond | $40
3. Frozen Yogurt Cone Plush Toy
For a super affordable gift, there is one thing that any dog can't get enough of—toys! Puppies need a LOT of mental stimulation, just like kids, and they have a short attention span. Build up a toy collection starting with adorable ice-cream cone-shaped plushie, and then Instagram away because it's too cute not to!
Petco | $9
4. Nylabone Puppy Chew Starter Kit
Caitlin Ultimo, Chewy’s resident pet expert, is all-knowing when it comes to the best products to gift a new dog owner. "A bored puppy or grown dog can get himself into trouble—AKA your shoe closet," Ultimo said. "Give him something approved to gnaw on with a long lasting chew toy." She suggests this Nylabone starter kit as a healthy option that also provides teeth-cleaning benefits.
Chewy | $5
5. A Custom Pet Portrait
A custom-made pet portrait is a gift that will be enjoyed for years to come. Preserve your dog's adorable characteristics forever in an oil painting, drawing, caricature, or whatever else suits your style and make it the standout piece on your gallery wall. I got the most incredible colored-pencil drawing of my dog done by Brooklyn-based artist, Ashley Ayala of Painting Animal Life and it's now one of my favorite possessions!
Painting Animal Life | From $50
6. Retro Treats Tins
Think about getting tins to hold all of their puppy's food and treats. These rustic-looking options look cute on a kitchen counter.
Bed Bath and Beyond | $8
7. Sherpa To Go Pet Carrier
A safe and airline-friendly carrier is super necessary if you travel a ton. The Sherpa pet carrier is in my opinion one of the best—all their small and medium sized carriers are guaranteed to board and approved for all major airlines. My dog travels everywhere with me and when I bring out her Sherpa, she's in it before I can even pack my own suitcase. Puppy's first ride? Let a flight attendant know and they might just give your four-legged friend her first pair of wings!
Petco | $20
8. Earthbath Oatmeal & Aloe Dog & Cat Shampoo
Grooming costs may not be the first thing you think about once Fido comes home, but after that first bill, you may consider bathing your pup yourself. "Even if they come home fluffy and fresh, it won’t be too long before a bath is needed—it’s typically recommended to bathe your pet every 2-4 months," Ultimo said. Don’t forget to include all the products you may need including conditioner, clippers, and a brush.
Chewy | $10
9. Frisco Training & Potty Pads
Whether you are planning on potty pad-training your dog, or just need a little something extra in your puppy's crate when you aren't home, Ultimo suggests these Frisco training pads to keep accidents at bay (and to make clean up a little easier).
Chewy | $22
