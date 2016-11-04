4 Up-and-Coming Parisian Designers to Watch in 2017

Welcome to InStyle ♥ Paris! Throughout November, we're bringing you everything you need to know about the City of Light. Whether you're looking to dine at a chic mainstay in the Left Bank or soak up the nightlife scene, you'll leave feeling like a local. See everything we're loving about Paris right now.
Parisian powerhouses of fashion like Dior, Chanel, Yves Saint Laurent, and more have dominated runways for ages. But Paris has given us a new guard of designers and artistic directors to watch for 2017.
Scroll through to meet the next icons of European style.
1. Samuel Drira, Nehera
Meet the man behind Nehera's revived collection: creative director Samuel Drira. His influence comes from traveling to and from Bratislava and Paris, focusing on unique silhouettes and impeccable craftsmanship.
2. Demna Gvasalia, Balenciaga and Vetements
ICYMI, Balenciaga's torch has been passed from former creative director Alexander Wang to Demna Gvasalia, who, like his predecessor, has been lauded for bringing a fresh perspective to the storied French fashion house. But Gvasalia also holds the title of head designer at Vetements, a Paris-based collective focused on cult-status street-style pieces, breathing new life into the industry. Talk about wearing multiple hats!
3. Bouchra Jarrar, Lanvin
After making her debut as artistic director of women’s collections at Paris Fashion Week this fall, Jarrar’s eye for classic glamour and clean lines will not go unnoticed.
4. Yasu Michino, Michino
Yasu Michino has a diverse background of influences, having grown up in Tokyo and New York, and eventually founding his label in Paris. He’s since become known for his use of genuine Florentine leather in his expertly crafted handbags.