Papyrus and Designer Lela Rose Announce a Fashionable New Line of Stationery

What do you get when you combine a celebrated paper goods company with a renowned fashion designer? The most glamorous stationery of all time.

InStyle received the exclusive scoop that social expressions company Papyrus will release a new collaboration series in creative partnership with world-famous fashion designers, beginning with Lela Rose, who has dressed notables such as Michelle Obama, Kate Middleton, and Emily Blunt. The first collection will launch in all N.Y.C. Papyrus stores and online this September, appropriately coinciding with New York Fashion Week.

Rose’s gorgeous collection, which includes 16 cards and five gift accessories, features poppy patterns and brightly-hued gowns inspired by her recent runway designs.

“I’m thrilled to be the first designer to collaborate with Papyrus on their exclusive new fashion series,” says Rose. “This was a unique way to showcase our designs, silhouettes, and prints, and extend the brand into a new category.” Scroll down for a sneak peek at the stunning collection.