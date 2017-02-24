12 Chic Ways to Organize Your Home for Spring

With spring comes spring cleaning. We all know that. But why must such a cleansing (and sometimes therapeutic) process feel like such drudgery each year? The answer: It shouldn't.
To make things more fun this year, we're investing in a whole bunch of très chic storage supplies. That way, once we're done dusting, sweeping, purging, and de-cluttering, we can then put everything back in its own dedicated space. Talk about peace of mind.
To get you started on your spring cleaning journey, we're showing you our shopping list. Listed below are all of the must-have items we found from our favorite retailers. Now, we can't wait to get started organizing.
1. Little Library Shelf
2. Wooden Clothing Rack
Available at urbanoutfitters.com | $98
3. Alina Storage Ottoman
Available at urbanoutfitters.com | $149
4. Burnished Metal Floating Shelf
Available at anthropologie.com | Starting at $148
5. Zinc 4 Drawer Braydon Rolling Cart
Available at worldmarket.com | $180
6. Trigem Tabletop Jewelry Stand
Available at urbanoutfitters.com | $29
7. Household Essentials Triple Laundry Sorter
Available at target.com | $75
8. St. Laurent Mail Holder
Available at worldmarket.com | $15
9. Acrylic Cosmetic and Jewelry Organizer
Available at amazon.com | $39
10. Sundridge Basket
11. Three-Tier Bamboo Storage Shelf
Available at anthropologie.com | $148
12. Gold Wire Braedyn 2 Bin Wall Storage
Available at worldmarket.com | $32 (originally $40)