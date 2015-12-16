Oprah Buys $14 Million Telluride Ski Mansion—Take a Look Inside!    

Whatever Oprah Winfrey does, she does it big—and that includes her living quarters. News just broke that the media mogul dropped $14 million on a giant, high-tech Telluride, Colorado mansion that comes complete with a "wine mine," because this place is an actual fort slash castle.
For those of you who aren't familiar with what a "wine mine" is, basically, it's an underground space in which Oprah has access to a 56-foot-long storage space that holds up to 1,600 bottles of wine in a cellar designed to look—and sound like—like a mining tunnel. Yes, you heard that right. The steel cart in the cellar actually rides on old mine rails in a chilled room that, according to the listing agent T.D. Smith, has "sound effects like you're moving through a mine shaft and lights that are computerized to flicker like a lantern would in a mine."
Not only that, but the home comes complete with all the skiing essentials, including a mud room, seven-person hot tub, and even a faux mining car that connects the mansion with a nearby ski trail for easy access.
After a long day hitting the slopes, you can bet Oprah will be coming home to the most luxurious living experience. Boasting 8,700-square-feet, the mansion has 5 bedrooms, 6.5 bathrooms, a sauna, a guesthouse, and an office.
Located on the slope side of Mountain Village, Oprah's guaranteed the best living experience in her new home—whether she's out on the slopes or inside her top-of-the-line mansion.
1. View from Outside the Home
Here, you can see the sheer size of Oprah's massive new home, complete with scenic views in the distance.
2. The Master Bath
Inside the bathroom is a free standing tub and large steam shower for the perfect spa experience.
3. The Living Room
There are two wood-burning fireplaces in the home—one of them being in the living room. Can you say cozy?
4. The Elevated Walkway
Outside the home is an observation deck 35 feet above ground that includes a fire pit. This pathway travels through the treetops to the party spot.
5. The Guest Room
Oprah's guests will feel right at home in these cozy bunk beds, featuring an entire wall of books for their reading pleasure.
6. The Wine Mine
Whenever Oprah is craving wine, all she has to do is head on down to her 56-foot-long wine cellar. And, voilà! Wine is served.
7. The Game Room
Prepare to kick back with the guys—and gals—for a round of pool. We don’t know about you, but we’re betting on Oprah to win.
8. A View from the Balcony
Grab some tea and head outside because it's b-e-a-utifiul from the balcony area.
9. The Private Bar Area
Who wouldn't want to pull up to this bar and be served a drink by Oprah herself? Now, to just wait for the invite.
10. The Hot Tub
After a chilly day on the slopes, Oprah’s guests are going to love winding down in the steamy hot tub.
11. The Sitting Room
The large expanse of windows allow for plenty of natural light in Oprah's uber cozy sitting room.
12. The Kitchen
Because Oprah is known for entertaining, it’s clear she’s expecting the best from her kitchen. By the looks of this massive cooking space, we’d say she’s more than ready to host her next dinner party.
13. Sleeping Quarters
This particular bedroom—complete with hardwood floors and cozy lighting—offers the perfect space to unwind after a long day.
14. Outside the Home
The view from outside is equally as spectacular as inside the home. Featuring an expansive lawn and impressive landscaping, the home's exterior is—in one word—impressive.