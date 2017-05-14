Food Tastes Better When Accompanied by a Cloth Napkin

Chic, eco-friendly, and budget conscious are not three words you usually see together, but these NPG (Non-Perishable Goods) napkins can only be described as such. It's just a fact; food tastes better on porcelain dishes accompanied by linen napkins. And when you factor in less paper waste, it's a win, win. The price also gives you permission to buy two sets and the colors are sublime. All of NPG's products are entirely hand-crafted using only natural fiber materials, and the linen napkins are sewn locally in Portland, Oregon. So let's set the table!

courtesy

Shop these NPG Everyday Napkins, set of six; $45, at SpartanShop now.