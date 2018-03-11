This Non-Beauty Product Is Completely Making My Skin Glow

Working in beauty, I get asked regularly what beauty products I swear by, and what exactly I recommend that my friends / family / co-workers share their hard-earned dollars on. I have plenty of beauty products that I absolutely swear by, and tend to be a creature of habit because once I come across a product that works, and that I love, that’s it—it earns a permanent place in my arsenal (most of the products in my daily beauty routine are ones I have been using for years). But these days, especially in the reality of cold, harsh, extremely dry winter nights, there is one product--not something that comes in a bottle--that has saved my skin this winter. It’s called the Dyson Pure Hot and Cool Air Purifier ($499), and simply put, it’s changed my life.

It’s one of those products that I never knew I needed, until I had one and now can never look back. Not only does this handsome little machine remove 99.97% of allergens and pollutants from the air in your home, but it automatically senses and reacts to unclean air, which means its constantly at work making sure your home is as clean as possible. Since I set up this magical device in my bedroom, I have slept better than I have in decades, and the most unexpected part is that my skin is noticeably cleaner and brighter, which I attribute to the fact that I am now circulating my body with pure air all night long while I sleep. The best part is that it also tracks all the data for you on your app, so you can check out exactly how many / what kind of pollutants were filling your air before Dyson zapped them away for you without you having to lift a finger.

Did I mention it also doubles as a heater? Sold.