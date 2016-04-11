Check Out Jonathan Adler’s Sweet New Partnership with Sugarfina

Potter and design guru Jonathan Adler has partnered with the gourmet candy connoisseurs at Sugarfina to bring us a new collection that’s in seriously great taste. The new capsule of packaged confections, called The Sugarfina Loves Jonathan Adler Collection, launches today (April 11) and features sweets tucked in chic bento boxes designed in Adler’s signature poppy prints and bright colors. Each box contains three Lucite cases of Sugarfina’s best-selling (and chic-looking) treats, including some of Adler’s favorite candies like the Dark Chocolate Sea Salt Caramels. “If you don’t love these, you don’t have taste buds,” he says.

The gift boxes come in three options: Cocktail Hour, Chic & Sour, and Cocoa A Go-Go. Cocktail Hour is filled with booze-inspired bites like Champagne Bears (made with Dom Perignon), martini olive almonds, and Cuba Libre gummies, which are flavored with spiced rum and cola.

If you’re looking for something more tart, Chic & Sour has pucker-worthy picks like Sugar Lips (a nod to Adler’s Muse pottery motif), citrus-packed Heavenly Sours, and Peach Bellini gummie hearts.

Lastly, Cocoa A Go-Go is a chocoholics dream and includes those chocolate caramels Jonathan loves, plus candy-coated chocolate pearls and crispy cocoa fruity loops.

While we’re excited to try these out for ourselves, we’re even more eager to get our hands on them as gifts—especially for Mother’s Day. As it turns out, Jonathan had the same idea. “I’m going to give the Bento Box to my mom– I hope she’s not reading this,” he says (cue the awwing) “She’s beautiful on the outside and sweet on the inside, just like Sugarfina.” The partnership between the two brands will continue through the year and we can’t wait to see what this stylishly-sweet duo comes up with next.