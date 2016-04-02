Cat Cafes Are a Thing: Here Are 3 in New York You Need to Visit ASAP

Did your morning latte come with a side of kittens? We didn’t think so. Skip the Starbucks queue and get in line for the feline-friendly phenomenon of cat cafes. The trend, which first popped up in Asia in the '90s, are the place to unleash your inner cat person in a relaxed, home-like environment. The combination of delicate pastries, comfortable couches, and adorable cats is, dare we say, purrfect. Read on for our top picks in N.Y.C.
-
1. Meow Parlour
Three words: Yoga. With. Cats. If you ask us, Vinyasa flow coupled with 45 minutes of kitty cool down gives a whole new meaning to namaste. Also check out the delightful array of cookies and macarons from the Meow Parlour Patisserie around the corner. To stay up-to-date with upcoming Yoga & Kitties sessions and other activities, check out the Kazu & Friends fan club.
46 Hester St., meowparlour.com
RELATED: Taylor Swift's 47 Most Hilarious Instagram Photos of Her Two Cats
-
2. Koneko
The Lower East Side Japanese-style cat sanctuary serves sake, beer and wine, and even hosts weekly events that celebrate Japan and everybody's favorite furry felines. In addition to three cat-centric spaces, including an outdoor catio, the cafe boasts an impressive art collection. Shepard Fairey’s Radical Cat is permanently installed here, and there is a rotating display of cat-centric photographs, sculptures, and prints for sale. Not ready to part with your new furry friend? All of the cats are available for adoption.
26 Clinton St., konekonyc.com
-
3. Little Lions
This feline-friendly lounge is where we imagine Taylor Swift and Lena Dunham would host their glam-squad book club. Schedule an afternoon catnap, an evening story time, or even a movie night at this Soho salon. Got allergies? Check out the attached teahouse for a cat-free view of the action while sampling a selection of small plates, pastries, and teas (the velvet rooibos is a must).
40 Grand St., littlelionsnyc.com