Cat Cafes Are a Thing: Here Are 3 in New York You Need to Visit ASAP

Did your morning latte come with a side of kittens? We didn’t think so. Skip the Starbucks queue and get in line for the feline-friendly phenomenon of cat cafes. The trend, which first popped up in Asia in the '90s, are the place to unleash your inner cat person in a relaxed, home-like environment. The combination of delicate pastries, comfortable couches, and adorable cats is, dare we say, purrfect. Read on for our top picks in N.Y.C.