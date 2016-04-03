7 Temporary Tattoos to Try Out Now

Whether or not you’ve been inked before, we’re sure you’ve flirted with the idea of getting your first (or another) tattoo at some point in your life. Luckily, these days there are tons of awesome temporary options out there, whether you’re going for a full-body look, like Miss Cara Delevigne at last year’s Met Ball (above), or something a little more discreet. The best part? Any regrets you might have will wash away in just a few days.
Scroll down to check out some looks that we would dare to be caught in.
-
1. Watercolor Feather Set
We love these artful feathers from Tattly that are so pretty we wish we could order them as a print for the home. The brand has a bevy of options that will please everyone in the family, from the tiniest tot to the oldest adult, and if you’re looking to place a bulk order of a bespoke design, these are the peeps to reach out to.
$15 for set of 8; tattly.com
-
2. A SUN, MOON, AND SHOOTING STARS
California-based party supply company Meri Meri makes the most adorable temporary tattoos intended for kids, but these out-of-this-world designs will be hard even for adults to resist.
Shooting stars, $3 for 2; shopmerimeri.com.
Sun and moon, $2 for 2; shopmerimeri.com
-
3. Rainbow Stars
Channel your inner Marc Jacobs and dress your shoulders with colorful stars, or, if you’re feeling brave, with a Spongebob character on your arm. This specific item is especially cool because you can modify the scale of the stars by clicking on the “customize it!” link on the page.
$17 per sheet; zazzle.com
-
4. Jewelry Tattoos
We first came across gilded, jewelry-like “flash tats” a couple years back, but the trend is still going strong. You can find bracelets and rings anywhere, but these anklets are still under the radar and feel unique.
$24 for 2 sheets; luludk.com
-
5. Fox and Rabbit
Wes Anderson fans will flip for these sophisticated woodland creatures that look so good, we would seriously consider getting them permanently.
$10 for 2; etsy.com
-
6. TINY ACCENTS
Giving midi rings a run for their money are these midi tats that can be worn between the knuckles—and you don't have to worry about them slipping off.
$5 for 2 sheets; etsy.com
-
7. Fantastical Beasts
How cute is this unicorn? Sold in a set of two, these are the perfect tats for you and your bestie.
$4 for 2; etsy.com