7 Temporary Tattoos to Try Out Now

Whether or not you’ve been inked before, we’re sure you’ve flirted with the idea of getting your first (or another) tattoo at some point in your life. Luckily, these days there are tons of awesome temporary options out there, whether you’re going for a full-body look, like Miss Cara Delevigne at last year’s Met Ball (above), or something a little more discreet. The best part? Any regrets you might have will wash away in just a few days.

Scroll down to check out some looks that we would dare to be caught in.