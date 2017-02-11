PSA: There's an All-Natural Cleaner to Scrub Every. Single. Inch. of Your House

We're living in a golden age of eco-friendly cleaners right now. Seriously! We're hitting that (all-natural) sweet spot where technology is catching up to meet the consumer demands for green cleaning. Instead of having to choose between harsh, chemical laden, bad-for-the-planet cleaners or all-natural products that only kinda sorta work, there's a plethora of guilt-free, pro-green cleansers that will scrub every inch of your home—yes, even your toilet.
To help you take the green clean plunge, we rounded up 12 of our favorite hard-on-grime, easy-on-the-planet cleaners.
-
1. J.R. Watkins Natural All Purpose Cleaner
All of the clean, none of the harsh toxins: That's J. R. Watkins whole philosophy. This all purpose cleaner can work magic on counter tops, floors, walls, granite, tile, appliances, sinks—basically your entire house.
J.R. Watkins available at amazon.com | $23/Pack of 6
-
2. Dr. Bronner’s Pure-Castile Soap
How gentle are Dr. Bronner’s Pure-Castile Soaps? So safe that they can be used to clean your house and you—seriously! Among the things Dr. Bronner's will make sparkle: dishes, laundry, floors, your face, body, hair, and even pets.
Dr. Bronner's available at amazon.com | $18
-
-
4. The Laundress Signature Detergent
When besties Gwen Whiting and Lindsey Boyd were frustrated with their high dry-cleaning bills and the environmental impact of said habit, they set out to create a green way to clean their delicates. Their eco-friendly detergent company, The Laundress, was created to answer that dilemma.
The Laundress available at amazon.com | $19
-
5. Mrs. Meyer's Liquid Dish Soap
The Mrs. Meyer's line of natural cleaners is an impressive sectional of products made of essential oils derived from flowers & herbs (translation: no harsh chemical smells), but *actually* work hard against dirt and grime.
Mrs. Meyer's available at amazon.com | $10/Pack of 3
-
-
7. J.R. Watkins Natural Tub & Tile Cleaner
Yes! An eco-ethical tub cleaner exists! The plant-based and dye-free formula is certified by the Natural Products Association.
J.R. Watkins available at amazon.com | $26/Pack of 6
-
8. "In a Nutshell" Walnut Scrubber Sponges
Change your sponge, change the planet! While most scouring pads and sponges are made from plastics and chemicals, Full Circle scrubbers are plant-based. The sustainable choice means they use less energy when manufactured and completely break down after they hit the trash bin.
Full Circle available at amazon.com | $1 for 2
-
9. Method All Purpose Cleaner
Hypoallergenic, phosphate-free, and non-toxic, this germ-busting formula manages to kill an impressive 99.9% of bacteria.
Method available at target.com | $3
-
10. Full Circle Biodegradable Single Cup Brewer Cleaning and Descaling Liquid
A single cup brewer is one of the greatest inventions of this century, but it can be a total pain to clean. Full Circle created a non-toxic, biodegradable, phosphate-free product to break down your treasured coffee machine's gunk and mineral build up in a big way.
Full Circle available at amazon.com | $10
-
11. Green Works Compostable Cleaning Wipes
These biodegradable cleaning wipes are made out of 99% naturally derived ingredients. Simply put: Good for the earth, bad for grime.
Green Works available at target.com | $7
-
12. Eco-Me All Purpose Cleaner
Eco Me checks just about every box an environmental lover would want: food-grade, made from plant-based ingredients, no dyes/sulfates/preservatives, and no animal testing. Bonus: The natural mint scent is sooooo good.
Full Circle available at amazon.com | $9