Nate Berkus's New Nursery Line Is Too Cute for Words

Get excited, because Nate Berkus is bringing his signature style to a much tinier (and extra adorable) audience. The decorator and TV personality is launching his first-ever nursery and layette collection at Target, inspired by his experience as a parent to his 20-month-old daughter, Poppy. The collection has nearly 40 pieces ranging from fun rompers to geometric crib sheets and llama-printed nightlights.

The baby line seems like a natural next step for Berkus, who has a longstanding home décor collaboration with the retailer. "Nate has brought incredible home designs to Target's guests season after season," says executive vice president and chief merchandising officer Mark Tritton. "Now, he's sharing both his design expertise, and his experience as a dad with his new baby collection."

Berkus and his team have loved creating sophisticated baby items that make parenting easier (exhibit A: built-in mittens on the onesies). His favorite item, though, is the pom pom storage basket, and Poppy's is the llama plush toy, which speaks to the notion that the line works for parents and babies alike. "My whole design philosophy in general is that our home should tell our stories and the way we do that is through our things," he says. "I think that extends to the nursery."

We spoke with Berkus to learn more about the inspiration behind his crazy-cute new capsule.

RELATED: Nate Berkus Shows You How to Arrange Your Valentine's Day Roses

Courtesy

First off, how did this collection come about?

It was a natural extension of our designs and of me having my daughter. I learned a lot as a new parent about what functions best for newborns and babies, and I really wanted to do a collection that married my new experience with my 20 years of experience in design.

When did you first start working on the collection, and how has it evolved since?

We started actually working on the collection a year and a half ago. It was pretty clear from the beginning that I wanted this to be a great option for people that wanted to make some choices that felt fresh and sophisticated and new that were affordable.

VIDEO: The Cutest Celebrity Kids on Instagram

Can you explain the significance of the llama motif?

Jeremiah and I were engaged in Machu Picchu, Peru, so the llama has been something that's worked its way into Poppy's nursery from the beginning. I really love animal figures and motifs, and nothing is more whimsical than designing a nursery and so the llama for us as a family represents our history, but its also such a great little figure.

What was your favorite part of the creative process?

I loved the whole thing. I loved seeing things on mini hangers, deciding what patterns stayed in, and taking samples back and trying them out on my daughter. The whole thing was a blast!