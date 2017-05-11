10 Chic Items to Pack in Your Hospital Bag

Before having my daughter, Isla Rose, I spent hours researching what I should pack in my hospital bag and to be honest, it was a little overwhelming! I wasn't sure what I would need or how much to pack, and I was worried I might forget something important. But now after having two kids and packing for two trips to the hospital, I feel like I know now what the best items are to take with you.

My biggest piece of advice would be to first, invest some time to write down a thoughtful list of things you can't live without (for both you and your baby) and second, plan ahead. In a perfect world your hospital bag would be packed and ready to go at least two weeks before your due date, but life gets busy and we are usually rushing out the door hoping we have everything we need.

Never met a sale you didn't ♥? #Same. Sign up for our new shopping newsletter for exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

VIDEO: How to Avoid Spoiling Your Kids

Here's my list of chic items to pack in your hospital bag.