10 Chic Items to Pack in Your Hospital Bag

Rachel Parcell is the founder of pinkpeonies.com and the clothing label Rachel Parcell.
Before having my daughter, Isla Rose, I spent hours researching what I should pack in my hospital bag and to be honest, it was a little overwhelming! I wasn't sure what I would need or how much to pack, and I was worried I might forget something important. But now after having two kids and packing for two trips to the hospital, I feel like I know now what the best items are to take with you.
My biggest piece of advice would be to first, invest some time to write down a thoughtful list of things you can't live without (for both you and your baby) and second, plan ahead. In a perfect world your hospital bag would be packed and ready to go at least two weeks before your due date, but life gets busy and we are usually rushing out the door hoping we have everything we need.
VIDEO: How to Avoid Spoiling Your Kids
Here's my list of chic items to pack in your hospital bag.
-
1. Robe
Be sure to get a lightweight and comfy robe. You'll be nursing and doing skin to skin but you'll want something that's easy to quickly cover-up when visitors come.
Lake | $126
-
2. Fuzzy Socks
The hospital will provide socks for you, but I prefer to bring my own. I am always freezing when I'm in the hospital and cozy socks always help keep me warm and comfy!
Barefoot Dreams | $15
-
3. Nursing Bra
For sure bring a comfortable nursing bra (one without any underwires).
Rosie Pope | $68 for 2
-
4. Your Going Home Outfit
Cute, loose sweats are a must for heading home after delivering a baby!! I lived in sweats for months after having both my babies.
Fenty Puma by Rihanna | $149
-
5. Baby's Going Home Outfit
You'll cherish that little outfit forever, and you'll want to take photos so be sure it's special (and comfy).
Baby CZ | $325
-
6. Nursing Pads
You'll be a leaky mess. Bring the nursing pads!!!!!
Bamboobies | $25
-
7. Lanolin
I swear by this stuff!!! It’s nipple cream so it’s perfect while breastfeeding, but I also use it every night on my lips. I love it!
Lansinoh | $6
-
8. Cell Phone and Charger
You’ll be getting lots of phone calls and text messages from your loved ones, plus you’ll probably be snapping endless pictures of your new babe, so don’t forget your charger and a cord that is long enough to reach your bedside.
Ban.do | $11
-
9. Magazines
I enjoy reading my favorite magazines to kill time before delivering or when my baby is napping.
InStyle | $1
-
10. Toiletries and Makeup
I don't pack a ton of makeup for the hospital, but I always have a lipstick or lipgloss! And then the basics like a toothbrush, toothpaste, brush, moisturizer and lotion.
Madewell | $23