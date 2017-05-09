Why Vanessa Lachey Loves Janie & Jack's New Mommy-and-Me Collection

Just in time for Mother's Day on Sunday, there’s a new mommy-and-me clothing line that every fashionable mom is going to want to get her hands on. Janie and Jack, the children’s clothing brand loved by the likes of Suri Cruise, Jessica Alba’s daughters, and John Legend & Chrissy Teigen's daugher, Luna, recently launched J&J, its first line featuring women’s styles. The capsule collection is inspired by the special moments between mother and child, and gives off those laid-back California-cool vibes, so it’s perfect for stylish moms and kids alike.

Janie and Jack

Another fan of the line is Vanessa and Nick Lachey, and their three children. We caught up with the couple (and two of their adorable kids, Camden and Brooklyn, both seen above wearing J&J by Janie and Jack) this weekend at The Grove in L.A., where the brand hosted a pop-up portrait studio for families to get some professional shots taken for Mother's Day. When we sat down with Vanessa, it was clear she's been a fan of the line for a while. "What I love is that it’s easy and it’s stylish, and it’s affordable," she told InStyle. "As a mom, you gotta go for those three things."

Janie and Jack

But up until the J&J collection, Janie and Jack was only available for the kiddos. Now, moms can shop for pieces for themselves, too. "I think it’s fun because it lets you coordinate with the kids but not in such a matchy manner," she explained. "You can still keep it all relatively in the same color scheme and style. And again, it’s easy; I need stuff that I can wear playing with my kids and that I can get dirty but still look good. They’re easy outfits."

Styles for girls and boys are available in sizes 0 to 12 years old, with prices ranging from $19 to $69, as well as XS to XL for women with prices ranging from $58 to $168. The limited edition collection is available at janieandjack.com.