7 Perfect Baby Shower Gifts Under $50 That Aren't on the Registry

Sometimes the best gift for a new mom isn’t on the baby shower registry. Plus, the lists can get overwhelming—from tiny onesies and mini booties to cool toys and adorable teething rings, it’s not easy to select the perfect gift. Skip the search and opt for one of these special yet affordable presents, hand-picked by supermom style blogger Rachel Parcell of Pink Peonies.
Your friend may not have added these goodies to her wish list, but that's only because she didn't eve know she wanted them—until now.
RELATED: Our Favorite Toys For Kids This Holiday Season
Keep reading to find out Parcell's favorites for moms-to-be and their newborns.
VIDEO: Here's What Happened at Beyoncé's Star-Studded Push Party
-
1. Honest Bath Time Gift Set
"I am obsessed with all Honest products! I love their diapers, wipes, hand sanitizer spray, organic healing balm, sunscreen, and especially their bath products. They aren’t made with harsh chemicals and they are safe and super gentle (perfect for a new baby!)."
The Honest Company | $50
-
2. Sophie la Girafe Teether
"You’ve probably heard of Sophie the Giraffe in some form or another. This toy is SO popular! I don’t know why babies love it so much, but they do."
Target | $25
-
3. Jersey Robe for Mom
"With the new baby coming you might be focused on what he/she will need or want, and sometimes we tend to neglect the sweet mama! I love robes and wear one pretty much everyday, so think about gifting a robe at the next shower you attend."
Nordstrom | $38
-
4. The Little Boy Or Girl Who Lost Their Name
"For my daughter Isla’s second birthday one of her friends gifted her a puzzle with the letters of her name (ISLA ROSE) and I thought it was one of the most thoughtful gifts ever! If they have a name picked out and have shared it, a personalized gift of some sort is always a good idea and very creative."
$25
-
5. Lanolin Nipple Cream
"I swear by this stuff! I know it may sound strange, but I actually put this on my lips after I wash my face at night and before I put lipstick on. If my lips are feeling especially dry, I will put it on over my lipstick, like gloss. But it also serves a great purpose as nipple cream!"
Target | $12
-
6. Baby Book Gift Set
"For both of my baby showers, I received a lot of books. And I’m honestly so glad I did. We love to read books to our kids before bedtime and we are constantly adding new books to their collection. I didn’t think to register for books, but they make for the perfect gift that will be used over and over."
The Land of Nod | $49
-
7. Bumbo Floor Seat
"We love Bumbos in our home and get a lot of use out of them! It’s super soft but durable, helping your child learn to sit upright on their own. Both of my kids loved their Bumbos when they were younger."
Bed Bath and Beyond | $45