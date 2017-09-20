4 Maternity Fashion Tips From Style Blogger Rachel Parcell

For mom-to-bes, dressing a changing body and looking cute can be a daunting task. When you’re amidst the craziness of expecting a newborn, a stylish wardrobe is probably the last thing on your mind. But Pink Peonies blogger Rachel Parcell shows us that fashion doesn’t need to take a backseat during your pregnancy. She effortlessly achieves the perfect balance between style and comfort, so we had to ask for her help.
VIDEO: Pregnant Jessica Alba’s Growing Baby Belly Is the Star of Her Workout
Read on for Rachel Parcell’s tips on dressing cute during pregnancy, and her trendy picks for each look.
-
1. Stock up on plenty of stretchy, comfortable dresses
“Each time I’ve been pregnant my go-to piece is always a dress. Stretchy dresses flatter your bump and are definitely more comfortable than jeans.”
Shop similar styles: Monrow tank dress, $68; revolve.com, Monrow sweatshirt dress, $158; revolve.com, Kimi and Kai Demi Ruched Maternity Dress, $62; nordstrom.com.
-
2. Don’t forget to layer with non-maternity pieces you already have
“Depending on the season you are pregnant, you may want to pull out a light sweater or jacket. Or a hat, or cute sandals or booties. These are pieces that are already in your closet and you already love to wear!”
Shop similar styles: BP. denim jacket, $69; nordstrom.com, Free People denim jacket; $148; saksfifthavenue.com, Current/Elliott denim jacket; $247, nordstrom.com.
-
3. Comfortable t-shirts are key
“If I’m not wearing a flowy maxi or dress, then you’ll probably find me in sweats with a stretchy t-shirt. You might be able to wear t-shirts you already own, or you may need to purchase new ones at a bigger size. But t-shirts can be worn a variety of ways and they aren’t too expensive to purchase!”
Shop similar styles: Monrow tee, $62; revolve.com, J.Crew tee, $30; nordstrom.com.
-
4. Flatter your bump with a flowy maxi
“Again, dresses are amazing when you’re pregnant! I love these options that are non-maternity but work perfectly if you are pregnant.”
Shop similar styles: WAYF maxi dress, $51; nordstrom.com, Free People maxi dress, $118; nordstrom.com.