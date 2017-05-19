Kids Swimsuits to Buy Now

Amber Fillerup Clark is the beauty and brains behind Barefoot Blonde & Barefoot Blonde Hair.
Living in Hawaii these past few months has been amazing for so many reasons. One of the best and most memorable aspects of our Hawaiian lifestyle has been how often we get to be at the beach as a family. These frequent beach visits have also called for an increase in swimwear shopping trips.
I love shopping for swimsuits because of how many color patterns and unique options there are, especially for the little ones! And, while it’s always fun to find cute and stylish swimsuits for the kids, I’ve found that it's essential to dress them in suits that are comfortable, just incase a quick visit turns into a full-day of family fun. Those that provide some extra protection from the sun are also a plus.
These are a few of my favorite brands for Atticus and Rosie.
Eberjey
This (left) is my favorite suit Rosie has ever worn! It fits adorably and looks so cute on. They have it in shell (blush pink) and hibiscus. I also think this (right) has a super cute & stylish fit! Rosie loved wearing it with her baby braids.
Eberjey | $72
Zara
I love Zara for both girls and boys swimwear, but especially for boys. It’s sometimes hard to find ones that aren’t totally cheesy, and I really like that their prints are always simple and look nice. Also, you can’t beat the price.
Zara | $20
Minnow Swim
I can’t get over how adorable matching swimsuits are, especially for the kids. They’ll only let you dress them for so long!
Minnow Swim | from $56
Tucker and Tate
They often have cute zip up short sleeve swimsuits. These are great for when you are going to be out for a long time, since they provide extra protection from the sun’s rays.
Tucker and Tate | $46