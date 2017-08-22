Jessica Alba Just Launched the Most Stylish Diapers You've Ever Seen

Until recently, diapers have always had a pretty boring, uniform look to them. Sure, their number one job is to catch poop, but is that a good reason for them not to be as adorable as the babies they service? Jessica Alba doesn't seem think so, because through her massively successful The Honest Company, she's had a hand in shaking up the diaper biz with disposable undies that are artfully designed with stylish babies in mind. And her latest release, The GREAT Adventure Collection, is no different.

Alba, who recently announced that she is pregnant with her third child, has teamed up with stylists and designers Emily Current and Merritt Elliott of THE GREAT. for a limited run line of Americana-inspired diaper styles, featuring prints like a camping motif and pastel paisley. "Working with Jessica, who is equally business-minded and fashion-minded, and her team in understanding the diaper market was very interesting. Realizing that THE GREAT.’s aesthetic speaks to both the fashionable mom and her sweet young baby made the process seamless and the product relevant," Current and Elliott told InStyle. "We also were smitten working with the little happy babies during the photo shoots!"

Courtesy of The Great Adventure

The trio recently hosted a party in East Hampton to celebrate the collab, where stylish moms like Rachel Zoe, Rebecca Minkoff and Molly Sims gathered with their children fro a day of family-friendly fun. "We aim to tell a story through print, pattern, proportion and color," Current and Elliott said of the collab. "Each design must have an emotional appeal on its own, and when paired with the other four prints, tell a succinct, clear and compelling story—putting a fun spin on a family necessity and giving parents lots of cute options for what up until now has always been relatively basic."

Courtesy of The Great Adventure

Moms know that even with the cutest diapers on the market, there's nothing glamorous about changing a soiled pamper. "I’ve changed diapers in cars, trains, planes, on strollers, on desks, on dressers—you name it," Alba told InStyle. From the moment babies are born and for the many un-potty trained years to follow, diapers are among the most essential items parents need to keep their little ones clean and happy. That's why the launch event was focused on more than just the snazzy new diapering—it also had an incredible charity tie-in with Baby2Baby, wherein thousands of diapers were donated to families in need.

The collection includes five styles, rooted in American Classics that inspire, you guessed it, adventures. As for Alba's favorite pattern from the line? "It’s too hard to choose just one. I love The Bandana and Indigo Woods," she admitted.

The GREAT Adventure Collection is available in-stores and online at Honest.com for the site's subscribers today, Aug. 21. Non-subscribers, don't fret—you can shop the collection online starting Aug. 28.