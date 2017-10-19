Inside The Chicest Nursery You've Ever Seen

Designing the perfect nursery for your little one is one of so many daunting projects for a new mommy-to-be. What better way to get started than to find inspiration from one of the prettiest nurseries we’ve seen? We asked Julie Van Daele, founder of exquisite stationery line Well Received, how she designed this stylish, modern nursery for her baby boy, Van.

If you’ve ever scrolled through Van Daele’s Instagram feed, you can see her minimalist aesthetic take center stage in baby Van’s new room. She even stuck to the simple color scheme of her home: a mix of black, grey, and white. “No matter what sex we had, we knew that the nursery would stay in the same vein as our home aesthetic,” Van Daele recently told InStyle. Though super chic, the nursery is still baby-friendly, decorated with standout pieces like adorable travel trinkets and the baby’s already-favorite stuffed animal.

Scroll down to see how the design maven created this sophisticated yet kid-friendly nursery without compromising her personal style.