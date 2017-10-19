Inside The Chicest Nursery You've Ever Seen

Designing the perfect nursery for your little one is one of so many daunting projects for a new mommy-to-be. What better way to get started than to find inspiration from one of the prettiest nurseries we’ve seen? We asked Julie Van Daele, founder of exquisite stationery line Well Received, how she designed this stylish, modern nursery for her baby boy, Van.
If you’ve ever scrolled through Van Daele’s Instagram feed, you can see her minimalist aesthetic take center stage in baby Van’s new room. She even stuck to the simple color scheme of her home: a mix of black, grey, and white. “No matter what sex we had, we knew that the nursery would stay in the same vein as our home aesthetic,” Van Daele recently told InStyle. Though super chic, the nursery is still baby-friendly, decorated with standout pieces like adorable travel trinkets and the baby’s already-favorite stuffed animal.
Scroll down to see how the design maven created this sophisticated yet kid-friendly nursery without compromising her personal style.
-
Baby Van
“My husband and I love art, so we knew that the art in the baby’s room was going to have to be cool too and not super 'baby.' We found this Mrs. Mighetto print years ago and always gave it or Miniwilla art as gifts to our friends with kids. Now it was our turn to have the art in our baby’s room. You also will notice the Vans shoes in this picture. We named our son Van because my maiden name is Van Daele, so of course with this name, Vans will be his shoe of choice!”
Shop the look: Similar print by Mrs. Mighetto, $59; mrsmighetto.com. Similar stuffed animal by KAWS, $40; uniqlo.com. Ladies & Gentlemen Studio tray, $250; ladiesandgentlemenstudio.com. Vans shoes, $30; vans.com. This Paper Book flag, $18; thispaperbook.com. Similar globe by A+R, $56; aplusrstore.com.
-
Pop of Black
“For this corner of the room, we wanted something a little unique, which is why we chose to paint the corners black, to give it a little pop. The crib is custom made by LA-based company Kalon Studios. We wanted the wood and black contrast and love the fact that, once again, it doesn’t look so 'baby.'"
Shop the look: Similar print by Miniwilla, $38; theposterclub.com. Kalon Studios crib, $895-$1,095; kalonstudios.com. Baby Letto blanket, $59; babyletto.com. Little Pine & Co play gym, $130; littlepineandco.com. Ikea shelf, $30; ikea.com. The Land Of Nod basket, $13; landofnod.com. Skiphop floor mat, $79; skiphop.com.
-
Travel Keepsakes
“I love this corner of the room, as a lot of the pieces are from places we had traveled prior to baby and collected, knowing one day they would go in his room. The mobile we got while in Portland, Oregon. The globe we purchased at Emerald Lake in Canada and the Wolf Pack banner we purchased in Kauai. I love that each piece has a memory and a story associated with it.”
Shop the look: Similar banner by Pony Rider, $129; ponyrider.com. Leander changing table, $570; smallable.com. Leander dresser, $883; huggle.co.uk. Baby Letto blanket, $59; babyletto.com. Monte rocking chair, $1,195; montedesign.net. Monte ottoman, $385; montedesign.net. Ferm Living wall stickers, $22; fermliving.com. Similar globe by A+R, $56; aplusrstore.com.