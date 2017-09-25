The Reality Of Breastfeeding During Fashion Week

People used to look at me like I was crazy when I said I’m bringing my five-month-old baby with me on a work trip. However, now that I've done it since my first son was three months old (he came with me to Paris Fashion week), my friends accept it as the norm. My kids are the reason I founded The Tot, and I want to spend as much time with them as possible, especially when I’m breastfeeding. It can surely be tough traveling with kids—and having two is a game changer—but after a few years of experience, I think I have cracked the code on how to travel with children: have enough outfit changes, pumped breast milk, and snacks and supplies to keep everyone clean and happy.

I’m not going to lie – we pack a lot of stuff. However, the number one thing I put in my bag is my Medela Breast Pump. It comes in a tote with every accessory you could ever need, which is incredibly convenient and makes leaving Baby Daniel with his baba (my aunt who we lovingly call baba Asya) so much less stressful. Knowing that he’s well fed and in trusted hands, I can focus on the shows, support my incredibly talented friends, and find products for The Tot, and attend events like the Matchesfashion dinner with designer Halpern with ease!

Courtesy Nasiba Adilova

7.30 A.M.

My alarm goes off, and I get myself ready while everyone else still sleeps. It's tough because the jet lag going to London is intense! I didn't get to bed until 3 AM! Every great nutritionist and health expert says you must get a minimum of 7-8 hrs of sleep a night—I am definitely not following that rule today. To make things worse my nutritionist put me on a cleanse so I am only eating fruits and vegetables and drinking protein shakes. To prepare baby Daniel, I make sure I’ve pumped more than enough milk and pack his diaper bag.

8:30 A.M.

Just before I leave my hotel, I put on my outfit for my investor's meeting and the Roksanda Show. Planning what to wear the night before is key for a jet-lagged morning.

Courtesy Nasiba Adilova

9:00 A.M.

My first meeting is with The Tot investors. What started a few years ago as an online store for parents searching for the best non-toxic, eco-friendly and stylish baby products, has now expanded to two brick and mortar stores in Dallas, and we don’t seem to be slowing down anytime soon. At this meeting we discuss The Tot heading to London and report on new brands like Amaia that are joining our portfolio.

10:00 A.M.

Roksanda Show. The collection shows at the beautiful Serpentine gallery run by my dear friend Yana Peel. The show is beautiful and sophisticated, yet playful at the same time.

11:30 A.M.

After Roksanda's show, I run backstage to give her a quick kiss and head back to my hotel to feed baby Daniel. I always make sure to have a break during the day to see my kids, especially if I know I’m going to have a late night like tonight. Since breastfeeding makes me completely ravenous at every minute of the day, I snack on clementines. (Nobody wants to sit next to the “hangry” person at a show.)

1:00 P.M.

Daniel is now down for a nap, so I head out to catch up with my beautiful friend, actress Naomie Harris at Ladurée. Then a quick walk around Harrods kid's department.

Courtesy Flowerbx

2:30 P.M.

Another meeting with The Tot investors to view potential locations for a UK storefront. We check out tons of fun areas, and I’m able to sneak into every children's store we pass to do some research. London’s grandeur and history give me all the feels, and I cannot wait to bring our favorite brands to this magical city.

4:00 P.M.

Back at my hotel! Feed the baby and a quick outfit change before the next show.

4:30 P.M.

My dear friend Charlotte Wellesley Santo Domingo picks me up for the Emilia Wickstead show. She just had a baby girl, so she arrives with a pump in tow, which we leave in my hotel room. On our drive, we chat about all things baby. Having women in my life who never stop working to make their dreams come true is an incredible source of energy for me. I draw from their drive and perseverance to be the best person I can be in every aspect of my life.

Courtesy Nasiba Adilova

5:00 P.M.

Emilia Wickstead Show. Like always, Emilia’s show does not disappoint. She combines vibrant colors and light–sheer fabrics so effortlessly. Perfection. Charlotte and I run backstage to see Emilia and hug her.

7:00 P.M.

We head back to my hotel room to pump! Getting to pump in my hotel room is so much more comfortable than some other, less private experiences I’ve had in fitting rooms, on planes, in restaurant restrooms. I even once had to excuse myself from an unexpected four hour dinner to go pump in the car under the premise that I was going to the bathroom. Luckily Daniel’s feeding schedule is better mapped out this time.

8:00 P.M.

Baba and I take a stroll with the baby and to grab a bite to eat. Since I'm so jet-lagged and breastfeeding I’m hungrier than usual. We stop by Umu, one of my favorite Japanese restaurants in London. While eating, I feed baby Daniel in my lap. I take my breastfeeding cover everywhere with me, because I breastfeed exclusively and not with a schedule. So it’s important that I can do it anytime he’s hungry.

9:00 P.M.

I dash to my last event! It's time to celebrate Mary Katrantzou’s spectacular SS18 collection and the amazing floral brand Flowerbx that my dear friend Whitney Bromberg launched, and we invested in. I’m hosting a dinner on Marks Club’s terrace with a group of strong, talented women. It’s warm and laid back, a great change to the busy LFW social schedule. We raise a toast to Mary, Flowerbx, and girl power!

1.30 A.M.

At this point, part of the group heads to the Love Magazine party but for this jetlagged mama of two, it’s time to go home. I love getting to snuggle with my kids after a massive day away from them, and I’m also so drained that forming cohesive sentences would be nearly impossible. Tonight I will get at least 7 hours of sleep; that way I can keep up with work and kids tomorrow.