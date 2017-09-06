3-Kid Strollers That Can Accommodate 3 Tiny Royals

If you're anything like the Duchess of Cambridge and have recently found yourself preparing for your third bundle of joy, then you've most likely been pouring over friendly suggestions for new baby essentials that can aid in your new life as a mother-of-three. When it comes to something that's crucial for any family outing—whether it's a stroll around Kensington Palace or a trip to Target—these triple tandem strollers reign supreme in transporting all of your little one's safely to their destination. What can sometimes seem limited in terms of choices, we've gathered a list of multi-purpose baby buggies that are fit for royalty.
The Buggy on a Budget
If riding in style is your goal, but paying couture-like prices is not your mindset, then the Foundation Trio Sport Tandem Stroller is perfect for afternoon outings and morning trips alike. With front and rear reclining seats that accommodate young children up-to 40lbs,. you'll find this lightweight carriage vital for travel. Quick folding for storage with adjustable height seats, this colorful pushchair will easily transition into a go-to piece for your new daily life.
The Convertible Dream
Traveling with a pack of three is already no easy feat, but add multiple ages to the mix and you'll soon find yourself juggling items needed for a variety of timely milestones. Ease the stress of traveling with your varied-age clan and invest in a stroller that can grow with your family. The Bugaboo Donkey convertible stroller converts into configurations suitable for one child, or even twins, thanks to its mono and duo stroller adjustment abilities. Luggage options offer a plentiful amount of space for all of your excursion needs. A wheeled board attachment allows older children to ride along, with an added choice to stay standing, or take a seat on its detachable stool.
The Bassinet Contender
When considering the various options for a new multi-purpose stroller, it's important to recognize the unique features offered by each product, and how easily those features can be implemented into your daily routine. For example, for a newborn, finding a baby carriage that effortlessly meets the needs of your baby's frequent sleep schedule is a factor considered by UPPAbaby's Vista Henry stroller and the elite feature bassinet attachment. Including a perforated mattress pad as well as a vented base and canopy for enhanced breathability, this machine-washable option is perfect for a mother-of-three balancing the unpredictable agenda of a newborn. A toddler seat and attachable standing board can comfortably accommodate children ranging from months to years, old.
The No-Nonsense Carrier
If triplets are in your foreseeable future and you are currently on the hunt for a product equipped for multiples, look no further than this trio-approved marvel from Ped Perego. Pop-Up stroller seats allow for a spacious ride amongst your tiniest set of multiples, giving each baby ample leg room to accommodate various stages of growth. Every seat—equipped with a reclining backrest, adjustable footrest, and loop storage for their favorite small toy—creates a functioning system of travel for any escorting parent. Maneuverability is also a considerable feature in terms of the stroller's large wheels and added suspension.
