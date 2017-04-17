How to Raise a Feminist: 7 Famous Moms on Modern-Day Parenting

Wherever you fall on the political spectrum, anyone would agree we are living in uncertain times. If you happen to be raising children, navigating the current cultural landscape becomes even trickier. With Mother's Day around the corner, we connected with seven badass women who seem to have it all figured out—building businesses as well as families—about how they are raising socially conscious, feminist children and how they instill a sense of community awareness.
While each woman had their own parenting style, there was a through line emerged: teaching children empathy, compassion, and supporting each other—regardless of differences. Jessica Alba, founder of the Honest Company, is teaching her girls from a young age that women deserve a seat at the table; Kelly Rowland talked about how unsettling it can be raising an African American son today. Makeup artist, Jeanine Lobell advises her daughters that being silent is guilt by omission, “we are all responsible for pushing back against injustice.”
Here are their inspiring quotes and sound advice on mothering in the modern era.
VIDEO: These Tampon Companies Are Merging Feminism with Feminine Care
-
1. Rebecca Minkoff, fashion designer and mom of 2
"I think now more than ever it's important to teach your children compassion for others and to instill in them the awareness of how their actions can impact others. As a mother of a boy and a girl, my goal is to raise them to be independent thinkers and strong leaders with open minds."
-
2. Hilaria Baldwin, author of The Living Clearly Method and mom of 3
"I believe that our children are born with their own individual spirits, and it is my job as their mommy to help them fuel their natural passion, gently guiding them through a life path where they will feel fulfilled, seen, heard, and happy. My job is to respect my children's uniqueness, letting them shine, and teaching them to channel it for good...not squishing them into some sort of mold that society deems appropriate."
-
3. Jessica Alba, Honest Beauty founder and mom of 2
"I was raised by a strong woman and was taught from a young age that all women deserve a seat at the table. I am thankful that my mom and dad instilled that in me and empowered me very early on. I've carried that sentiment throughout my life so it's absolutely a value I have consciously passed on to my girls. They can dream as big as they want - with hard work and the right choices, anything is possible."
-
4. Kelly Rowland, singer, actress and mom of 1
"Honestly, raising an African American son in this day and age can be a little unsettling. As he grows up, we want to continue to teach him to love and respect himself and others. We feel it’s crucial for him to be aware of the social injustices happening in the world while showing him the importance of respecting everyone’s differences."
-
5. Karla Welch, stylist and mom of 1
"If I can give anything to my child, it's a sense of empathy, to care for our fellow humans and our planet—the idea that we are all connected regardless of political beliefs. Especially now, to know the difference between right and wrong and to always stand up for those who need it."
-
6. Jamie Greenberg, makeup artist and mom of 2
"I constantly tell my daughter she can do anything she wants in this world and to always lead with love. Even when people are mean, try to feel for them."
-
7. Jeanine Lobell, makeup artist and mom of 4
"I teach my daughters that they have a voice and that voice needs to be used for everyone who is not being supported—from the kid at school being picked on to immigrants being told they aren’t welcome here. Now more than ever the opportunities for speaking out are greater than they have ever known. Being silent is guilt by omission. By not speaking out you are saying what’s happening is okay. We are all responsible for pushing back against injustice, not just for our personal issues but we have to fight for each other."